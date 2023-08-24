Storm vs. Fever prediction and odds for Thursday, Aug. 24 (Bet Seattle on road)
The Storm could cover as underdogs on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
The Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever are two of the worst teams in the WNBA this season, but there are still plenty of reasons why Thursday’s matchup should be a fun one.
Jewell Loyd has been elite: The Storm lost Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, but guard Jewell Loyd is having a terrific season scoring the ball, averaging 24.1 points per game and putting up 30+ points on 10 different occasions.
No. 1 pick in action: Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, has had a great season for the Fever, averaging 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 59.9 percent from the field. Boston alone makes the Fever a fun team to watch.
Playoffs are within reach: It’s unlikely that either of these teams makes the playoffs, but there is still a chance. Seattle is 4.5 games back of the No. 8 seed while the Fever are 5.5 games out.
Indiana comes into Thursday’s matchup as the favorite, but there could be a better bet out there than backing the home team.
Storm vs. Fever odds, spread and total
Storm vs. Fever prediction and pick
This season, Indiana has been downright awful at home, going just 3-12 straight up and 6-9 against the spread.
This is the ninth time this season that the team is favored, but it has covered the spread in two of those games.
Seattle, on the other hand, has thrived as an underdog in 2023, going 16-12 against the spread including 9-6 ATS on the road. The Storm didn’t cover in their last game, a loss to the Minnesota Lynx, but can they bounce back in this spot?
Loyd may end up having a huge game, because the Fever rank dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating this season.
Both of these teams have poor net ratings, and there is a reason why their records are so bad. Seattle has the league’s worst offense while the Fever have the league’s worst defense.
I’m going to take the points in this matchup with the Storm given Indiana’s home struggles, especially since this should be a close game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
