Storm vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, May 30 (Bet on Seattle?)
By Peter Dewey
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are just 1-7 in 2024, but they haven’t been a bad team to bet on when it comes to covering the spread.
The Fever are 4-4 against the spread heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Seattle Storm (4-3 straight up) and their star trio of Nneka Ogwumike, Jewell Loyd, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. The Storm picked up a win over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night, with Diggins-Smith and Loyd combining for 40 points.
The issue for Indiana all season long has been its defense – ranking dead last in the league in defensive rating – but Clark had the best scoring game of her career on Tuesday, dropping 30 points on 7-of-16 shooting against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Indiana is a slight underdog at home in this game with a total set near 170.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my best bet and more for Thursday’s primetime matchup:
Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -4.5 (-110)
- Fever +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -185
- Fever: +154
Total
- 167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Storm vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video
- Storm record: 4-3
- Fever record: 1-7
Storm vs. Fever Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – out
- Erica Wheeler – out
- Temi Fagbenle – out
Storm vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: Compared to last season, Loyd’s scoring numbers are down, but the introduction of more stars may not be the reason. The veteran guard is shooting a ghastly 32.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3 so far in the 2024 season. Loyd’s efficiency should get better, and prop bettors should note that she’s attempted at least 17 shots in six of her seven games.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Clark is coming off a 30-point game, taking a career-high 15 free throws on Tuesday night. The No. 1 overall pick added five rebounds, six dimes, three steals, and three blocks in the loss showing just how talented she is on both ends of the floor. Clark is shooting just 38.1 percent from the field this season, but it appears she’s getting a little more comfortable on offense after eight WNBA games.
Storm vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
This line has moved from Fever +2.5 to +4.5 since the injury reports came out, with two key rotation players for Indiana – Temi Fagbenle and Erica Wheeler – listed as out.
That’s going to put some extra pressure on Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston, and a 1-7 team losing some of their depth is certainly a major concern.
Seattle hasn’t been elite to start this season, but it is 4-3 against the spread and straight up, winning its last two games by a combined 41 points.
Indiana’s defense is a massive concern this season – No. 12 out of 12 teams – but the Storm have to shoot better (11th in effective field goal percentage) if they truly want to pull off a five-point (or more) win tonight.
Ultimately, the trio of Ogwumike, Loyd and Diggins-Smith should outclass this young Fever team.
Indiana has gotten a lot of respect in the betting market due to the much-deserved hype around Clark, but nothing has shown us that this team deserves to be considered a short underdog or a favorite at any point early on in the 2024 campaign.
Pick: Storm -4.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.