Storm vs. Liberty prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25 (Expect uptempo contest)
The New York Liberty and Seattle Storm could be in line for a high-scoring game on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
Things have gone from bad to worse for the Seattle Storm this season, as they’ve lost nine straight games heading into Tuesday night’s game against the New York Liberty.
Former Storm star Breanna Stewart – now with New York – has led her squad to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference at this point in the season.
Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones have formed one of the best trios in the league, and the Liberty are No. 2 in net rating and offensive rating this season because of it.
While Jewell Loyd (24.3 points per game) is scoring the ball at a high rate for the Storm, she's struggled with efficiency since the team around her simply isn't great. The Storm guard is shooting just 38.3 percent from the field on the season.
Can the Liberty cover as massive home favorites on Tuesday?
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet:
Storm vs. Liberty odds, spread and total
Storm vs. Liberty prediction and pick
New York has struggled against the spread (8-12) this season, but the team has been money on OVERs, hitting them in 14 of its 20 games.
That’s a good sign for this game since the Storm are also a solid OVER team (11-10-1 in 2023).
New York is No. 2 in offensive rating, No. 1 in 3-point percentage and 3s made per game and No. 2 in points per game this season.
The team should have no problem reaching those numbers against the Storm, who rank ninth in the league in defensive rating and love to push the pace (fourth in the WNBA). In fact, both of these teams are in the top five in the league in pace.
We’re going to need the Storm to make some shots to push this game OVER, but the team does shoot the ball well from 3 (fifth in 3-point percentage) despite ranking dead last in the league in field goal percentage.
Rather than asking the Liberty to cover this number, I’m going to trust that both teams use their up-tempo style to push this game OVER.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.