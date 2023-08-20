Storm vs. Lynx prediction and odds for Sunday, Aug. 20 (Value on the total)
The Storm and Lynx could be in for a low-scoring game on Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
The Minnesota Lynx are looking to continue to build a playoff case when they host the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
Seattle dropped Friday’s contest with the Lynx at home, but the team has been solid against the spread on the road going 8-5 this season.
The Lynx are currently the No. 6 seed in the playoff picture, but they have just a two-game lead on the No. 8 seeded Los Angeles Sparks.
Seattle is likely going to miss the playoffs, as Jewell Loyd has tried to carry a team that is in a rebuilding phase after losing Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird in the offseason.
Here’s how to bet on the Storm versus Lynx matchup on Sunday:
Storm vs. Lynx odds, spread and total
Storm vs. Lynx prediction and pick
These two teams combined for 148 points on Friday, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see another low-scoring matchup on Sunday.
The Storm are an under machine this season, going 18-12-1 on UNDERs in 2023. Unless Jewell Loyd pours in a ton of points (and she is capable of doing that), Seattle is going to struggle to reach the 80-point threshold.
This season, the Storm are second to last in the WNBA in points per game (78.0) and the Lynx are ninth at 79.6 points per game. Minnesota plays at the No. 10 pace in the league, so I don’t expect this game to turn into a track meet.
It’s also important to note that the Storm have fell short of 159.5 points in seven of their last eight games, with the only game over that number coming against the Phoenix Mercury when Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner combined for 50 points.
Gabby Williams is listed as out for the Storm, and she’s averaging 8.4 points per game in the 10 contests she’s appeared in during the 2023 season. Any loss of offense hurts Seattle, who is really reliant on Loyd.
Go UNDER in this matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.