Storm vs. Sky Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Aug. 22 (Take the Points with Seattle)
The Seattle Storm are a great underdog spread pick on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Chicago Sky are in a massive slump right now, losing five straight games to drop them out of the playoff picture heading into Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Storm.
The Storm, who are two games back of Chicago, are coming off a big win over the Minnesota Lynx. The team is still having a down season, but Jewell Loyd (31 points on Sunday) continues to carry the Storm on offense.
Loyd is averaging 24.1 points per game on the season, and she’ll look to turn in another big showing against the Sky.
Chicago is down Rebekah Gardner and Isabelle Harrison, who are both out for the season, while the Storm won’t have forward Gabby Williams in this game.
Chicago is favored at home, but can the team finally snap this five-game losing skid?
Here are the latest odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Storm vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
The Sky enter into this game on a five-game losing streak against the spread as well, struggling mightily on the offensive end. The team has failed to score 80 points in any of its last five games.
That could be a problem against a Storm team that shoots the ball well from beyond the arc (fifth in 3-point percentage) this season.
Loyd and the Storm have been underdogs all too often this season, covering the spread in 16 of their 27 games in that spot. Plus, the team has been solid on the road, going 9-5 against the spread.
I don’t know if the Storm win this game outright, but giving them four points seems like a gift against a struggling Sky team. If Seattle’s offense comes to play, it should at least keep this close.
