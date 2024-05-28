Storm vs. Sky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, May 28 (Take the Points)
By Peter Dewey
The Seattle Storm have a star-studded trio of Nneka Ogwumike, Jewell Loyd, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, but they are off to just a 3-3 start in the 2024 season heading into a road matchup with the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.
Chicago is 2-2, losing to the Connecticut Sun in its last game, but the young team has fought behind some great play from Marina Mabrey (19.3 points per game) early on this season.
The Sky are home underdogs on Tuesday, a sign that oddsmakers don’t think they’ll be able to handle the veteran Storm squad that hasn’t shot the ball as well as it would like so far in 2024.
Here’s a look at the opening odds, my best bet and more for this matchup:
Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -3 (-110)
- Sky +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -155
- Sky: +130
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Storm vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Storm Record: 3-3
- Sky Record: 2-2
Storm vs. Sky Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- No injuries to report
Sky Injury Report
- Kamilla Cardoso – out
Storm vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Nneka Ogwumike: Nneka Ogwumike has been great for the Storm this season, averaging 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in four appearances. She’s currently the team’s leading scorer with Jewell Loyd shooting just 31.4 percent from the field and Skylar Diggins-Smith shooting just 34.1 percent.
Chicago Sky
Marina Mabrey: Chicago Sky sharpshooter Marina Mabrey is averaging 3.0 made 3s per game this season, turning that into 19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Mabrey is easily the No. 1 option for the Sky right now.
Storm vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are .500 on the season, but I’m not quite sold on the Storm just yet, as they’ve struggled to mesh with their new Big 3, partially due to their poor shooting.
Seattle is dead last in the WNBA in effective field goal percentage, and it ranks behind the Sky so far this season in net rating.
Chicago has posted a top-five defensive rating in the 2024 season, and while both of these teams struggle shooting (Chicago is 11th in effective field goal percentage), I do like taking the better defense, especially at home.
Pick: Sky +3 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.