Sun vs. Liberty prediction and odds for Friday, Sept. 1 (New York May be WNBA’s Best Team)
The New York Liberty are looking to sweep their season series with the Connecticut Sun on Friday.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Liberty are just two games back of the No. 1 seed in the WNBA standings, and they’ve established themselves as a true contender for the title with the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun.
All season long, Connecticut has been the No. 3 team in the league, but it has yet to beat the Liberty, losing each of the first three matchups between these teams.
It’s not easy to beat the trio of Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, but the Sun could catch a break in this game after Ionescu (calf) didn’t participate in shootaround on Friday.
Still, the Liberty have gone an impressive 6-2 in eight games against Connecticut and Las Vegas this season. No other team in the WNBA can say that, and it could be a reason to back New York to win it all this season.
Here are the odds and my best bet for the Sun-Liberty matchup:
Sun vs. Liberty odds, spread and total
Sun vs. Liberty prediction and pick
The Sun kept the last matchup between these teams close, losing by five in overtime in Connecticut, but I can’t fade this Liberty team right now.
New York has won four straight and nine of its last 10, with the only loss coming on the road to the Aces, who are 17-1 at home this season.
Even if Ionescu sits, the Liberty have plenty of firepower to win this game from Stewart, Jones, Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney. The team is loaded, and the Liberty have really gelled well in the second half of the season.
The Sun are one of the better away teams against the spread this season (11-6-1 ATS), but I think New York can win this matchup easily.
The last time these teams played at Barclays Center, the Liberty won by 16 points.
Keep rocking with the WNBA’s hottest team.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.