Sun vs. Mystics Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Aug. 22 (Sun Elite on the Road)
The Sun look to stay hot on the road against the Mystics.
By Peter Dewey
The Connecticut Sun snapped a three-game skid on Sunday, beating the Chicago Sky by six points to cover the spread in the process.
Now, Connecticut is on the road for a matchup with the Washington Mystics, who have slipped to seventh in the WNBA after losing their last game and seven of their last 10.
Injuries have hurt both teams this season. Connecticut lost starting big Brionna Jones for the season to a torn Achilles, while Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has been in and out of the lineup.
Here’s a look at Washington’s injury report for Tuesday’s matchup:
Washington Mystics injury report
- Elena Delle Donne (questionable)
- Shakira Austin (probable)
- Kristi Toliver (out)
Delle Donne’s status is extremely important, as the Mystics are just 6-10 in the games that she has missed this season, losing their last matchup on Sunday to the Dallas Wings.
Austin (10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds per game) should help make up a little for the potential loss of Delle Donne, but replacing 17.4 points per game won’t be easy.
Alyssa Thomas and the Sun have thrived on the road, going 11-6 against the spread and 13-5 straight up. Can they keep that going on Tuesday?
Sun vs. Mystics odds, spread and total
Sun vs. Mystics prediction and pick
I can’t fade the Sun in this matchup, especially since Delle Donne’s status is still up in the air.
Connecticut went through a bit of a rough patch this month, but the team has already clinched a playoff spot and ranks No. 2 in defensive rating and No. 4 in offensive rating this season.
I have a few reasons bettors should feel comfortable laying the points with the Sun.
Connecticut thrives on the road: The Sun are one of the best teams on the road in the WNBA, as evidenced by their ATS and straight up record this season. Connecticut also has a seven-point road win against the Mystics this season.
Washington can’t solve CT: The Mystics are 0-3 against the Sun in the 2023 season, losing each of those games by at least six points. Delle Donne played in all of those games, although she was limited to just 13 minutes in the last meeting.
Mystics are shaky as underdogs: Washington is just 4-7 against the spread as an underdog this season, and the team has failed to cover in back-to-back games.
Washington’s defense has slipped: After opening the season as one of the best defenses in the league, the Mystics are now in the middle of the pack, ranking sixth in defensive rating. That has hurt them when they’ve missed key offensive players like Delle Donne or Austin due to injury.
I don’t put too much stock into the Sun’s mini slump in August, so I’ll ride with the road team to get the job done in Washington.
