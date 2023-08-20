Sun vs. Sky prediction and odds for Sunday, Aug. 20 (Can CT bounce back?)
The Connecticut Sun are looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
The Connecticut Sun are in the midst of arguably their worst stretch of the 2023 season, losing three straight games and getting beat badly in their last game against the Dallas Wings.
They’ll take on another team that’s on a losing streak – the Chicago Sky – on Sunday evening in Chicago. The Sky have dropped four straight games, falling to No. 9 overall in the WNBA this season and fifth in the Eastern Conference.
All season long, Connecticut has looked like the one team that could steal the title from the favorites – the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. However, this recent stretch certainly calls into some doubt with Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and company.
Both teams have failed to cover the spread on their respective losing streaks, but something has to change on Sunday. Let’s dive into the odds for this matchup as well as a best bet to place:
Sun vs. Sky odds, spread and total
Sun vs. Sky prediction and pick
If there’s one thing for Connecticut fans to look forward to in Chicago, it’s the fact that their team has actually been better on the road than at home.
The Sun are 12-5 straight up and 10-6 ATS on the road this season. Chicago has been pretty even against the spread (15-15-1 ATS on the season, 7-7-1 ATS at home) in 2023, but can it compete with this Connecticut team?
When the Sun play their best basketball, the simple answer to that question is no.
The Sun are third in net rating this season (+5.0) compared to Chicago at -4.5, which is good for eighth in the league. Plus, the Sun are an elite defensive team, ranking behind only the Aces in defensive rating.
Both of these teams have been solid shooting the ball, ranking fourth and fifth in effective field goal percentage, but Chicago enters this game ninth in the WNBA in defensive rating.
I have much more confidence in a proven Connecticut team finding a way to turn things around in 2023 rather than betting on an under .500 Sky team in this spot.
Given CT’s record on the road, I’ll lay the 5.5 points in Chicago.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.