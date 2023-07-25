Sun vs. Wings prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25 (Can Sun continue to thrive on road?)
The Connecticut Sun are looking to prove why they are one of the best road teams in the WNBA.
By Peter Dewey
The Connecticut Sun have been one of the best road teams in the WNBA this season, going 9-3 straight up, and they’ll take on the Dallas Wings on Tuesday with a chance to improve upon that mark.
The Wings are in second place in the Western Conference, and they’ve won five straight games heading into this matchup.
Dallas’ wins have come against five different teams, beating the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, the two No. 1 seeds, in the process.
The team is hitting its stride right now, and the trio of Natasha Howard, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally is one of the best in the league.
Meanwhile, the Sun continue to chug along even without Brionna Jones (Achilles, out for season), winning seven of their last 10 games and sitting in a tie with the Liberty for the No. 1 seed in the East.
Here’s how to bet on this game between two of the league’s hottest teams:
Sun vs. Wings odds, spread and total
Sun vs. Wings prediction and pick
This is a really tough matchup to bet, as the Wings have been elite at home and the Sun have been elite on the road.
Here’s a look at their straight up and against the spread records this season:
Dallas Wings’ record at home
- Straight up: 8-2
- Against the spread: 7-3
Connecticut Sun’s record on the road
- Straight up: 9-3
- Against the spread: 8-4
Both of these teams have covered at a high rate in this spot.
Even with the Wings on a five-game winning streak, I lean with the Sun to cover in this game.
Connecticut ranks No. 4 in offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating this season while the Wings are No. 3 in offensive rating and No. 4 in defensive rating. That’s not much of a major difference, but there is a concern with the Wings’ shooting.
The team is dead last in the WNBA in 3-point percentage this season, which is going to make things tough against a Sun team that is third in that statistic.
Ultimately, I think the Wings’ hot stretch will run out soon, and Connecticut is a good enough team to make that happen.
