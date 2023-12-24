Sunday Morning Moneyline: Best NFL Moneyline Picks for Week 16
By Reed Wallach
The playoff race is heating up and teams are in desperate need of wins in order to secure postseason seeding.
That's where our Sunday straight up picks column will focus on, teams that are in the heat of postseason contention, including three road teams in the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Best NFL Moneyline Picks for Week 16
- Seahawks ML (-180) vs. Titans
- Browns ML (-150) vs. Seahawks
- Jaguars ML (-120) vs. Buccaneers
Seahawks vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
From Peter Dewey's straight up picks column, he likes the Seahawks to keep it rolling on the road whether its Drew Lock or Geno Smith.
Tennessee had a chance to keep its playoff hopes alive in Week 15, and the team proceeded to blow a lead and lose in overtime to Houston.
Meanwhile, Seattle is coming off a thrilling win on Monday Night Football against Philly. Drew Lock and Geno Smith both appear to be solid quarterback options, and Seattle needs a win for playoff positioning.
Tennessee has been average at home (4-3), and the team’s running game was awful last week with Derrick Henry totaling less than 15 yards despite getting 20 touches. I’ll fade the Titans here.
PICK: Seahawks ML
Browns vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
The Texans will turn to Case Keenum yet again in place of C.J. Stroud, who is still in concussion protocol.
While Houston was able to rally to beat the Titans, this is a far tougher test against the Browns defense which is tops in EPA/Play on defense. Behidn Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett, I believe the Texans will struggle to move the ball against Cleveland and the new-look Browns offense can find enough answers to get past Houston.
The Texans defense is bottom half of the NFL in EPA/Play and Joe Flacco has injected a vertical passing game into Cleveland's offense which makes me believe they can do enough to outpace Houston on backup quarterback.
PICK: Browns ML
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
Our betting expert Iain MacMillian believes now is the time to bank on the Jaguars to get a much needed win on the road with Trevor Lawrence being cleared from concussion protocol.
I've been vocal that the Jaguars are one of the most fraudulent teams in the NFL this season, but I think the market has caught on and even over-corrected. They still outrank the Buccaneers in Net Yards per Play and Tampa Bay, outside of last week's win against the Packers, have won a lot of games I don't feel like they deserved to. Their Net Yards per Play of -0.5 is worse than teams like the Chargers, Jets, Raiders, Patriots, Bears, and Titans.
If there's a matchup Trevor Lawrence can thrive in, it's this one. The Buccaneers are allowing 7.2 yards per pass attempt, this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL.
We should also keep in mind the Jaguars are one of the best road teams in the league this season. Their Net Yards per Play improves from -1.2 at home to +0.3 on the road, so don't let the fact this game is in Tampa Bay sway away from betting on the Jaguars.
Give me Jacksonville as a pick'em.
PICK: Jaguars ML
