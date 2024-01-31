Super Bowl 2024 Jersey Color Betting Guide for 49ers vs. Chiefs (How to Bet Based on Jersey Color)
As we all decide who to bet on to win the upcoming Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, we're trying to find any edge we can.
To be clear, what color jersey each team wears in the big game has nothing to do with the outcome, but if that's what you want to use to justify a bet, we won't argue with you. In fact, we'll even help you out and break down how jersey color has related to success in the Super Bowl.
Jersey Color of Super Bowl winners
Believe it or not, there actually has been a trend between Super Bowl winners and jersey color. 37 of the 57 Super Bowl winners in the history of the big game have worn white jerseys. It's been even more exaggerated lately with dark jerseys going 3-16 in the last 19 Super Bowls.
That includes that last three winners. Last year's Chiefs, the Rams, and the Buccaneers all wore white jerseys when they won the Super Bowl.
Ironically, the last team to win while wearing their dark jersey was in the last time these two teams in the Super Bowl four years ago when the Chiefs got the win in their red jerseys.
What color jersey are teams wearing in Super Bowl 58?
According to Adam Schefter, we will see the same jersey colors in the rematch on Super Bowl Sunday. The Chiefs will wear red and the 49ers will wear white.
Does that favor the 49ers based on the long-term history of white jerseys winning the Super Bowl, or does this work in the Chiefs' favor since they wore red when they beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 44? The true answer is that it truly doesn't matter and we're looking for meaning in meaningless patterns.
The fun answer is it favors the 49ers and they're going to get their revenge. There's no way they can lose in the white jerseys again.
