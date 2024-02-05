Super Bowl 2024 Referee Betting Trends (How to Bet Will Bill Vinovich Officiating)
With two full weeks to decide which side to bet on for Super Bowl 58, we have time to look at every single angle possible.
One angle we can look at when deciding if we want to bet on the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs is the referring assignment. This year, Bill Vinovich will serve as the head referee, who happens to be the same referee from the previous meeting between these two teams at Super Bowl 54.
Let's take a look at a few trends that come along with games reffed by Vinovich:
Bill Vinovich betting trends
- The UNDER is 100-69 in the 169 NFL games that Vinovich has served as the head referee
- The UNDER is 7-2 in his last nine postseason games
- Chiefs are 5-2 straight up in the last seven games reffed by Vinovich
- 49ers are 2-4 straight up in the last six games reffed by Vinovich
- In Super Bowl 54, 49ers were called for five penalties (45 yards), Chiefs were called for four penalties (24 yards)
- You'd be up $3,609 if you bet $100 on every underdog in each Vinovich-reffed game since 2007.
Bill Vinovich UNDER trend
The most notable trend above is the UNDER, which has hit at a rate of 59.17% in games that Vinovich has served as the head referee. Currently, the total for Super Bowl 58 between the 49ers and Chiefs sits at 47.5.
For this and for other reasons, I personally love the UNDER in this game.
Bill Vinovich Super Bowl history
If you're looking for an edge based on the two previous Super Bowls he has been the head referee in, you won't find one. We saw opposite results in each of them:
- Super Bowl 49: Patriots vs. Seahawks (Underdog + OVER)
- Super Bowl 54: Chiefs vs. 49ers (Favorite + UNDER)
