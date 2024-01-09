Super Bowl 58 Dark Horse (Bet the Los Angeles Rams as a Long Shot for the Lombardi Trophy)
The Los Angeles Rams are a worth a long shot bet to win the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.
In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Los Angeles Rams surprised many NFL pundits by soaring past their preseason win total (7.5) and making the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFL.
Could Sean McVay's club shock the NFL world again in the playoffs with a second Super Bowl title in three years?
If you’re looking to bet on any NFL playoff game this weekend, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
What are the Los Angeles Rams odds to win the Super Bowl?
The Los Angeles Rams are +4000 to win the Super Bowl heading into the Wild Card round. Los Angeles rallied to win double-digit games (10-7) following a 3-6 start, but the difficult path to the postseason has oddsmakers questioning if the Rams could make a deep playoff run.
At +4000, the Rams have an implied probability of 2.44% to win the Super Bowl. A $100 bettor would win $4,000 if the Rams were able to defy those long odds.
Why the Rams can win the Super Bowl
Most coaches would tell you that they want their team playing its best at the right time. The Rams are peaking going into the postseason having finished the regular season on a 7-1 surge after entering their Week 10 bye at 3-6.
In that stretch, the Rams averaged 28.2 points per game, defeated the postseason bound Cleveland Browns and their only loss was on the road in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Rams also have experience on their side, led by McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a trio that guided the franchise to a Super Bowl two years ago.
Los Angeles has the offensive firepower to compete with any defense. The missing ingredient during a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season was the loss of Kyren Williams. The second-year running back returned in Week 11 and averaged 114.5 rushing yards over his final six games of the regular season with a half-dozen touchdowns. For the year, Williams finished with over 1,100 yards on the ground, 12 touchdowns and averaged over 5 yards per carry.
Stafford returned from a UCL injury after the bye week and has looked like the quarterback who led the Rams to a title two years ago. Over the final seven games, Stafford tossed 16 touchdowns against four interceptions and averaged 270.4 passing yards per game.
The Georgia product has one of the best groups of pass-catching threats in the NFL thanks to the emergence of wide receiver Puka Nacua. A fifth-round pick last April, Nacua set the NFL rookie record for catches (105) and receiving yards (1,486) to go with six touchdowns. He owns the second-best odds to be named the NFL's Rookie of the Year. He's paired with Cooper Kupp, the 2021 Super Bowl MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year, who missed five games this season, but still had a pair of 100-yard efforts in December.
Why the Rams can't win the Super Bowl
The Rams are a dark horse pick to win it all for a reason. Part of the equation is the road they would have to take to get to Las Vegas in February. As a wild card, the Rams would likely have to go on the road and face some of the top offenses in the league like the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys if they were to get by the Detroit Lions in the first round.
The Rams have been a middle of the road defense for the majority of the season. They currently rank 20th overall, 20th against the pass, 12th against the run and 19th in scoring. It would take three superb efforts against the NFC's top offenses, likely on the road, to get a chance at the Lombardi Trophy.
Rams vs. Lions odds spread and total
The Rams are currently 3.5-point underdogs in the first round of the playoffs against the Detroit Lions. The point total (over/under) is set at 51.5. The Rams are 4-3-1 against the spread as an underdog this season and the Lions are 10-4 as a favorite (5-3 at home).
The Rams are +150 on the money line (win the game outright), which gives them an implied probability of 40% to advance to the divisional round. A $100 bettor would profit $150 if the Rams were to upset the Lions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.