Super Bowl Betting Splits (Who are bettors backing to win Super Bowl 58?)
We are now just two days away from the opening kickoff at Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Now that the big game is almost here, it's time to take a look at the latest betting splits which will tell us what side bettors are backing to win the Super Bowl. Not only that, but we can take a look at whether they're betting on the OVER or UNDER as well as the most popular bets to be named Super Bowl MVP.
The betting splits below are via BetMGM Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 58 Betting Splits
Super Bowl Spread Splits
According to John Ewing of BetMGM, 69% of bets on the spread at the Super Bowl are on the Chiefs +2. Kansas City is currently a two-point underdog to the 49ers.
Furthermore, there is not a single state that BetMGM operates in that has seen more bets on the 49ers than the Chiefs. In every single one, the majority of bettors are backing Patrick Mahomes and company to cover the two-point spread and potentially win its second-straight Super Bowl.
Super Bowl total splits
When it comes to the total, bettors are leaning more towards the OVER. That shouldn't come as a surprise to bettors as the OVER is almost always the more bet-on option solely due to the fact it's much more fun to cheer for points than to cheer for a low-scoring game.
With that being said, there's one state where more bettors are backing the UNDER; Colorado. For one reason or another, Coloradans stand alone in taking the UNDER.
Super Bowl MVP splits
Things are a lot more divided when it comes to betting on who will be named Super Bowl MVP. There are two players that are the most bet on to win the award, and surprisingly neither one is a quarterback.
Instead, it's Christian McCaffrey (+450) and Travis Kelce (+1300) who are the most bet on to win the award. A running back hasn't won Super Bowl MVP since the late-90's when Terrell Davis won it for the Broncos and a tight end has never been named MVP of the big game in the history of the NFL.
