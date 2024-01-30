Super Bowl Coin Toss History, Pick and Prediction (How to Bet on the Coin Toss in Super Bowl 58)
Breaking down the history of the Super Bowl coin toss and how to use it to help bet on this year's toss in Super Bowl 58.
By Peter Dewey
One of the most exciting prop bets. to wager on in the Super Bowl is the coin toss, and it could set the tone for the game -- and for your betting night.
There are plenty of trends involving the coin toss, including one the Kansas City Chiefs snapped last season, becoming the first team since 2014 to win the toss and the game.
It's a true 50/50 proposition, and this year's Super Bowl appears to be too with the odds coming closer and closer to a pick'em.
Here's everything you need to know about the history of the coin toss and how to bet on it this year.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds
Super Bowl Coin Toss Results
Through the first 57 editions of the Super Bowl, we've seen a pretty even split in the coin toss results.
- Heads: 27 times (47.4%)
- Tails: 30 times (52.6%)
- Longest Heads Streak: 5
- Longest Tails Streak: 4 (three times)
Since 2014 (10 years), the coin toss has been tails six times to just four heads. Here's the full history of the coin toss:
Super Bowl
Teams
Heads or Tails
Toss Winner
Game Winner
LVII
KC vs. PHI
Tails
Kansas City
Kansas City
LVI
LAR vs. CIN
Heads
Cincinnati
LA Rams
LV
KC vs. TB
Heads
Kansas City
Tampa Bay
LIV
KC vs. SF
Tails
San Francisco
Kansas City
LIII
NE vs. LAR
Tails
LA Rams
New England
LII
NE Vs. PHI
Heads
New England
Philadelphia
LI
ATL vs. NE
Tails
Atlanta
New England
L
CAR vs. DEN
Tails
Carolina
Denver
XLIX
SEA vs. NE
Tails
Seattle
New England
XLVIII
SEA vs. DEN
Tails
Seattle
Seattle
XLVII
BAL vs. SF
Heads
Baltimore
Baltimore
XLVI
NE vs. NYG
Heads
New England
NY Giants
XLV
GB vs. PIT
Heads
Green Bay
Green Bay
XLIV
NO vs. IND
Heads
New Orleans
New Orleans
XLIII
ARZ vs. PIT
Heads
Arizona
Pittsburgh
XLII
NYG vs. NE
Tails
NY Giants
NY Giants
XLI
CHI vs. IND
Heads
Chicago
Indianapolis
XL
SEA vs. PIT
Tails
Seattle
Pittsburgh
XXXIX
PHI vs. NE
Tails
Philadelphia
New England
XXXVIII
CAR vs. NE
Tails
Carolina
New England
XXXVII
TB vs. OAK
Tails
Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay
XXXVI
STL vs. NE
Heads
St Louis
New England
XXXV
NYG vs. BAL
Tails
NY Giants
Baltimore
XXXIV
STL vs. TEN
Tails
St. Louis
St. Louis
XXXIII
ATL vs. DEN
Tails
Atlanta
Denver
XXXII
GB vs. DEN
Tails
Green Bay
Denver
XXXI
NE vs. GB
Heads
New England
Green Bay
XXX
DAL vs. PIT
Tails
Dallas
Dallas
XXIX
SF vs. SD
Heads
San Francisco
San Francisco
XXVIII
DAL vs. BUF
Tails
Dallas
Dallas
XXVII
BUF vs. DAL
Heads
Buffalo
Dallas
XXVI
WAS vs. BUF
Heads
Washington
Washington
XXV
BUF vs. NYG
Heads
Buffalo
NY Giants
XXIV
DEN vs. SF
Heads
Denver
San Francisco
XXIII
SF vs. CIN
Tails
San Francisco
San Francisco
XXII
WAS vs. DEN
Heads
Washington
Washington
XXI
DEN vs. NYG
Tails
Denver
NY Giants
XX
CHI vs. NE
Tails
Chicago
Chicago
XIX
SF vs. MIA
Tails
San Francisco
San Francisco
XVIII
LA Raiders vs. WAS
Heads
LA Raiders
LA Raiders
XVII
MIA vs. WAS
Tails
Miami
Washington
XVI
SF vs. CIN
Tails
San Francisco
San Francisco
XV
PHI vs. OAK
Tails
Philadelphia
Oakland
XIV
LAR vs. PIT
Heads
LA Rams
Pittsburgh
XIII
DAL vs. PIT
Heads
Dallas
Pittsburgh
XII
DAL vs. DEN
Heads
Dallas
Dallas
XI
OAK vs. MIN
Tails
Oakland
Oakland
X
DAL vs. PIT
Heads
Dallas
Pittsburgh
IX
PIT vs. MIN
Tails
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
VIII
MIA vs. MIN
Heads
Miami
Miami
VII
MIA vs. WAS
Heads
Miami
Miami
VI
MIA vs. DAL
Heads
Miami
Dallas
V
DAL vs. BAL
Tails
Dallas
Baltimore
IV
MIN vs. KC
Tails
Minnesota
Kansas City
III
NYJ vs. BAL
Heads
NY Jets
NY Jets
II
GB vs. OAK
Tails
Oakland
Green Bay
I
GB vs. KC
Heads
Green Bay
Green Bay
Super Bowl Coin Toss Prediction
This is literally a 50/50 chance, even though tails has technically won more times in the history of the Super Bowl coin toss. The bigger key is the team that wins the toss had lost the Super Bowl in every year dating back to 2015, until the Chiefs broke that streak last season.
I wouldn't place a bet on a team simply off of the toss, but it's interesting nonetheless. Kansas City has won two of three coin tosses in the Patrick Mahomes era, but the one they lost was to the 49ers, who called tails.
Kansas City also called tails last season and won.
Tails never fails. that's my pick for this year's game.
