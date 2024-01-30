Betsided

Super Bowl Coin Toss History, Pick and Prediction (How to Bet on the Coin Toss in Super Bowl 58)

Breaking down the history of the Super Bowl coin toss and how to use it to help bet on this year's toss in Super Bowl 58.

By Peter Dewey

The Super Bowl coin.
The Super Bowl coin. / TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY
One of the most exciting prop bets. to wager on in the Super Bowl is the coin toss, and it could set the tone for the game -- and for your betting night.

There are plenty of trends involving the coin toss, including one the Kansas City Chiefs snapped last season, becoming the first team since 2014 to win the toss and the game.

It's a true 50/50 proposition, and this year's Super Bowl appears to be too with the odds coming closer and closer to a pick'em.

Here's everything you need to know about the history of the coin toss and how to bet on it this year.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 

Super Bowl Coin Toss Results

Through the first 57 editions of the Super Bowl, we've seen a pretty even split in the coin toss results.

  • Heads: 27 times (47.4%)
  • Tails: 30 times (52.6%)
  • Longest Heads Streak: 5
  • Longest Tails Streak: 4 (three times)

Since 2014 (10 years), the coin toss has been tails six times to just four heads. Here's the full history of the coin toss:

Super Bowl

Teams

Heads or Tails

Toss Winner

Game Winner

LVII

KC vs. PHI

Tails

Kansas City

Kansas City

LVI

LAR vs. CIN

Heads

Cincinnati

LA Rams

LV

KC vs. TB

Heads

Kansas City

Tampa Bay

LIV

KC vs. SF

Tails

San Francisco

Kansas City

LIII

NE vs. LAR

Tails

LA Rams

New England

LII

NE Vs. PHI

Heads

New England

Philadelphia

LI

ATL vs. NE

Tails

Atlanta

New England

L

CAR vs. DEN

Tails

Carolina

Denver

XLIX

SEA vs. NE

Tails

Seattle

New England

XLVIII

SEA vs. DEN

Tails

Seattle

Seattle

XLVII

BAL vs. SF

Heads

Baltimore

Baltimore

XLVI

NE vs. NYG

Heads

New England

NY Giants

XLV

GB vs. PIT

Heads

Green Bay

Green Bay

XLIV

NO vs. IND

Heads

New Orleans

New Orleans

XLIII

ARZ vs. PIT

Heads

Arizona

Pittsburgh

XLII

NYG vs. NE

Tails

NY Giants

NY Giants

XLI

CHI vs. IND

Heads

Chicago

Indianapolis

XL

SEA vs. PIT

Tails

Seattle

Pittsburgh

XXXIX

PHI vs. NE

Tails

Philadelphia

New England

XXXVIII

CAR vs. NE

Tails

Carolina

New England

XXXVII

TB vs. OAK

Tails

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay

XXXVI

STL vs. NE

Heads

St Louis

New England

XXXV

NYG vs. BAL

Tails

NY Giants

Baltimore

XXXIV

STL vs. TEN

Tails

St. Louis

St. Louis

XXXIII

ATL vs. DEN

Tails

Atlanta

Denver

XXXII

GB vs. DEN

Tails

Green Bay

Denver

XXXI

NE vs. GB

Heads

New England

Green Bay

XXX

DAL vs. PIT

Tails

Dallas

Dallas

XXIX

SF vs. SD

Heads

San Francisco

San Francisco

XXVIII

DAL vs. BUF

Tails

Dallas

Dallas

XXVII

BUF vs. DAL

Heads

Buffalo

Dallas

XXVI

WAS vs. BUF

Heads

Washington

Washington

XXV

BUF vs. NYG

Heads

Buffalo

NY Giants

XXIV

DEN vs. SF

Heads

Denver

San Francisco

XXIII

SF vs. CIN

Tails

San Francisco

San Francisco

XXII

WAS vs. DEN

Heads

Washington

Washington

XXI

DEN vs. NYG

Tails

Denver

NY Giants

XX

CHI vs. NE

Tails

Chicago

Chicago

XIX

SF vs. MIA

Tails

San Francisco

San Francisco

XVIII

LA Raiders vs. WAS

Heads

LA Raiders

LA Raiders

XVII

MIA vs. WAS

Tails

Miami

Washington

XVI

SF vs. CIN

Tails

San Francisco

San Francisco

XV

PHI vs. OAK

Tails

Philadelphia

Oakland

XIV

LAR vs. PIT

Heads

LA Rams

Pittsburgh

XIII

DAL vs. PIT

Heads

Dallas

Pittsburgh

XII

DAL vs. DEN

Heads

Dallas

Dallas

XI

OAK vs. MIN

Tails

Oakland

Oakland

X

DAL vs. PIT

Heads

Dallas

Pittsburgh

IX

PIT vs. MIN

Tails

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh

VIII

MIA vs. MIN

Heads

Miami

Miami

VII

MIA vs. WAS

Heads

Miami

Miami

VI

MIA vs. DAL

Heads

Miami

Dallas

V

DAL vs. BAL

Tails

Dallas

Baltimore

IV

MIN vs. KC

Tails

Minnesota

Kansas City

III

NYJ vs. BAL

Heads

NY Jets

NY Jets

II

GB vs. OAK

Tails

Oakland

Green Bay

I

GB vs. KC

Heads

Green Bay

Green Bay

Super Bowl Coin Toss Prediction

This is literally a 50/50 chance, even though tails has technically won more times in the history of the Super Bowl coin toss. The bigger key is the team that wins the toss had lost the Super Bowl in every year dating back to 2015, until the Chiefs broke that streak last season.

I wouldn't place a bet on a team simply off of the toss, but it's interesting nonetheless. Kansas City has won two of three coin tosses in the Patrick Mahomes era, but the one they lost was to the 49ers, who called tails.

Kansas City also called tails last season and won.

Tails never fails. that's my pick for this year's game.

