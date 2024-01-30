Super Bowl Favorites All-Time ATS Record (Can 49ers Buck Trend of Underdogs?)
The San Francisco 49ers were arguably the best team in the NFL all season and now they enter Super Bowl 58 as betting favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Unfortunately for San Francisco, the Chiefs were 1.5-point underdogs to the Eagles last year as well but went on to win the game. Will we see history repeat itself at Super Bowl 58?
In this article, we're going to take a look at the full history of how favorites have performed at the Super Bowl, dating all the way back to Super Bowl 1.
Super Bowl 58 odds
Super Bowl Favorite History
Underdogs have been hot in the Super Bowl lately, going 12-4 against the spread in the last 16 years. At some point, you expect that to regress to the mean and for things to level out. 49ers fans should worry too much as betting favorites still have a winning record both straight up and against the spread.
Favorites are 36-21 straight up and 29-26-2 against the spread dating back to Super Bowl 1.
Super Bowl Betting History
Super Bowl #
Teams
Closing line
Underdog or Favorite covered?
Super Bowl 1
Packers vs. Chiefs
Packers -14
Favorite
Super Bowl 2
Packers vs. Raiders
Packers -13.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 3
Jets vs. Colts
Colts -18
Underdog
Super Bowl 4
Chiefs vs. Vikings
Vikings -7
Underdog
Super Bowl 5
Colts vs. Cowboys
Colts -2.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 6
Cowboys vs. Dolphins
Cowboys -6
Favorite
Super Bowl 7
Dolphins vs. Washington
Dolphins -1
Favorite
Super Bowl 8
Dolphins vs. Vikings
Vikings -6.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 9
Steelers vs. Vikings
Steelers -3
Favorite
Super Bowl 10
Steelers vs. Cowboys
Steelers -7
Underdog
Super Bowl 11
Raiders vs. Vikings
Raiders -4
Favorite
Super Bowl 12
Cowboys vs. Broncos
Cowboys -6
Favorite
Super Bowl 13
Steelers vs. Cowboys
Steelers -3.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 14
Steelers vs. Rams
Steelers -10.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 15
Raiders vs. Eagles
Eagles -3
Underdog
Super Bowl 16
49ers vs. Bengals
49ers -1
Favorite
Super Bowl 17
Washington vs. Dolphins
Dolphins -3
Underdog
Super Bowl 18
Raiders vs. Washington
Washington -3
Underdog
Super Bowl 19
49ers vs. Dolphins
49ers -3.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 20
Bears vs. Patriots
Beats -10
Favorite
Super Bowl 21
Giants vs. Broncos
Giants -9.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 22
Washington vs. Broncos
Broncos -3
Underdog
Super Bowl 23
49ers vs. Bengals
49ers -7
Underdog
Super Bowl 24
49ers vs. Broncos
49ers -12
Favorite
Super Bowl 25
Giants vs. Bills
Bills -7
Underdog
Super Bowl 26
Washington vs. Bills
Washington -7
Favorite
Super Bowl 27
Cowboys vs. Bills
Cowboys -6.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 28
Cowboys vs. Bills
Cowboys -10.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 29
49ers vs. Chargers
49ers -18.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 30
Cowboys vs. Steelers
Cowboys -13.5
Underdog
Super Bowl 31
Packers vs. Patriots
Packers -14
Push
Super Bowl 32
Broncos vs. Packers
Packers -11
Underdog
Super Bowl 33
Broncos vs. Falcons
Broncos -7.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 34
Rams vs. Titans
Rams -7
Push
Super Bowl 35
Ravens vs. Giants
Ravens -3
Favorite
Super Bowl 36
Patriots vs. Rams
Rams -14
Underdog
Super Bowl 37
Buccaneers vs. Raiders
Raiders -4
Underdog
Super Bowl 38
Patriots vs. Panthers
Patriots -7
Underdog
Super Bowl 39
Patriots vs. Eagles
Patriots -7
Underdog
Super Bowl 40
Steelers vs. Seahawks
Steelers -4
Favorite
Super Bowl 41
Colts vs. Bears
Colts 7
Favorite
Super Bowl 42
Giants vs. Patriots
Patriots -12
Underdog
Super Bowl 43
Steelers vs. Cardinals
Steelers -7
Underdog
Super Bowl 44
Saints vs. Colts
Colts -5
Underdog
Super Bowl 45
Packers vs. Steelers
Packers -3
Favorite
Super Bowl 46
Giants vs. Patriots
Patriots -2.5
Underdog
Super Bowl 47
Ravens vs. 49ers
49ers -4.5
Underdog
Super Bowl 48
Seahawks vs. Broncos
Broncos -2
Underdog
Super Bowl 49
Patriots vs. Seahawks
Seahawks -1
Underdog
Super Bowl 50
Broncos vs. Panthers
Panthers -4.5
Underdog
Super Bowl 51
Patriots vs. Falcons
Patriots -3
Favorite
Super Bowl 52
Eagles vs. Patriots
Patriots -4.5
Underdog
Super Bowl 53
Patriots vs. Rams
Patriots -2.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 54
Chiefs vs. 49ers
Chiefs -1.5
Favorite
Super Bowl 55
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
Chiefs -3
Underdog
Super Bowl 56
Rams vs. Bengals
Rams -4
Favorite
Super Bowl 57
Chiefs vs. Eagles
Eagles -2
Underdog
