Betsided

Super Bowl Favorites All-Time ATS Record (Can 49ers Buck Trend of Underdogs?)

By Iain MacMillan

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts
Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

The San Francisco 49ers were arguably the best team in the NFL all season and now they enter Super Bowl 58 as betting favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, the Chiefs were 1.5-point underdogs to the Eagles last year as well but went on to win the game. Will we see history repeat itself at Super Bowl 58?

In this article, we're going to take a look at the full history of how favorites have performed at the Super Bowl, dating all the way back to Super Bowl 1.

If you want to bet on this year's edition of the big game, click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Super Bowl Favorite History

Underdogs have been hot in the Super Bowl lately, going 12-4 against the spread in the last 16 years. At some point, you expect that to regress to the mean and for things to level out. 49ers fans should worry too much as betting favorites still have a winning record both straight up and against the spread.

Favorites are 36-21 straight up and 29-26-2 against the spread dating back to Super Bowl 1.

Super Bowl Betting History

Super Bowl #

Teams

Closing line

Underdog or Favorite covered?

Super Bowl 1

Packers vs. Chiefs

Packers -14

Favorite

Super Bowl 2

Packers vs. Raiders

Packers -13.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 3

Jets vs. Colts

Colts -18

Underdog

Super Bowl 4

Chiefs vs. Vikings

Vikings -7

Underdog

Super Bowl 5

Colts vs. Cowboys

Colts -2.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 6

Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Cowboys -6

Favorite

Super Bowl 7

Dolphins vs. Washington

Dolphins -1

Favorite

Super Bowl 8

Dolphins vs. Vikings

Vikings -6.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 9

Steelers vs. Vikings

Steelers -3

Favorite

Super Bowl 10

Steelers vs. Cowboys

Steelers -7

Underdog

Super Bowl 11

Raiders vs. Vikings

Raiders -4

Favorite

Super Bowl 12

Cowboys vs. Broncos

Cowboys -6

Favorite

Super Bowl 13

Steelers vs. Cowboys

Steelers -3.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 14

Steelers vs. Rams

Steelers -10.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 15

Raiders vs. Eagles

Eagles -3

Underdog

Super Bowl 16

49ers vs. Bengals

49ers -1

Favorite

Super Bowl 17

Washington vs. Dolphins

Dolphins -3

Underdog

Super Bowl 18

Raiders vs. Washington

Washington -3

Underdog

Super Bowl 19

49ers vs. Dolphins

49ers -3.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 20

Bears vs. Patriots

Beats -10

Favorite

Super Bowl 21

Giants vs. Broncos

Giants -9.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 22

Washington vs. Broncos

Broncos -3

Underdog

Super Bowl 23

49ers vs. Bengals

49ers -7

Underdog

Super Bowl 24

49ers vs. Broncos

49ers -12

Favorite

Super Bowl 25

Giants vs. Bills

Bills -7

Underdog

Super Bowl 26

Washington vs. Bills

Washington -7

Favorite

Super Bowl 27

Cowboys vs. Bills

Cowboys -6.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 28

Cowboys vs. Bills

Cowboys -10.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 29

49ers vs. Chargers

49ers -18.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 30

Cowboys vs. Steelers

Cowboys -13.5

Underdog

Super Bowl 31

Packers vs. Patriots

Packers -14

Push

Super Bowl 32

Broncos vs. Packers

Packers -11

Underdog

Super Bowl 33

Broncos vs. Falcons

Broncos -7.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 34

Rams vs. Titans

Rams -7

Push

Super Bowl 35

Ravens vs. Giants

Ravens -3

Favorite

Super Bowl 36

Patriots vs. Rams

Rams -14

Underdog

Super Bowl 37

Buccaneers vs. Raiders

Raiders -4

Underdog

Super Bowl 38

Patriots vs. Panthers

Patriots -7

Underdog

Super Bowl 39

Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots -7

Underdog

Super Bowl 40

Steelers vs. Seahawks

Steelers -4

Favorite

Super Bowl 41

Colts vs. Bears

Colts 7

Favorite

Super Bowl 42

Giants vs. Patriots

Patriots -12

Underdog

Super Bowl 43

Steelers vs. Cardinals

Steelers -7

Underdog

Super Bowl 44

Saints vs. Colts

Colts -5

Underdog

Super Bowl 45

Packers vs. Steelers

Packers -3

Favorite

Super Bowl 46

Giants vs. Patriots

Patriots -2.5

Underdog

Super Bowl 47

Ravens vs. 49ers

49ers -4.5

Underdog

Super Bowl 48

Seahawks vs. Broncos

Broncos -2

Underdog

Super Bowl 49

Patriots vs. Seahawks

Seahawks -1

Underdog

Super Bowl 50

Broncos vs. Panthers

Panthers -4.5

Underdog

Super Bowl 51

Patriots vs. Falcons

Patriots -3

Favorite

Super Bowl 52

Eagles vs. Patriots

Patriots -4.5

Underdog

Super Bowl 53

Patriots vs. Rams

Patriots -2.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 54

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Chiefs -1.5

Favorite

Super Bowl 55

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Chiefs -3

Underdog

Super Bowl 56

Rams vs. Bengals

Rams -4

Favorite

Super Bowl 57

Chiefs vs. Eagles

Eagles -2

Underdog

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/NFL Betting News