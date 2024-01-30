Betsided

Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color Prop Bet Prediction, Pick and History

By Iain MacMillan

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid is doused with Gatorade during the closing seconds of Super / Bill Ingram via Imagn Content Services,
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid is doused with Gatorade during the closing seconds of Super / Bill Ingram via Imagn Content Services,
Since sports betting has become more popular, the Super Bowl has become Christmas for those who like to place bets. Not only can we bet on the outcome of the game, but there's a plethora of fun prop bets you can wager on as well.

One of the most popular bets you can place is on what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Red/Pink +260
  • Purple +330
  • Yellow/Lime/Green +400
  • Blue +460
  • Orange +500
  • Water/Clear +1000

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History

If you think we're just going to throw out a guess based on gut feeling, think again! We did a deep dive into the history of Gatorade color poured on the winning coach and we have found a complete history of Gatorade color dating back to Super Bowl 35:

Super Bowl Gatorade Color by Game

Super Bowl #

Color of Gatorade

Super Bowl 35

Yellow/Lime/Green

Super Bowl 36

None

Super Bowl 37

Purple

Super Bowl 38

None

Super Bowl 39

Clear

Super Bowl 40

Clear

Super Bowl 41

Clear

Super Bowl 42

Clear

Super Bowl 43

Yellow

Super Bowl 44

Orange

Super Bowl 45

Orange

Super Bowl 46

Purple

Super Bowl 47

None

Super Bowl 48

Orange

Super Bowl 49

Blue

Super Bowl 50

Orange

Super Bowl 51

None

Super Bowl 52

Yellow

Super Bowl 53

Blue

Super Bowl 54

Orange

Super Bowl 55

Blue

Super Bowl 56

Blue

Super Bowl 57

Purple

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Frequency

Color

Times used since Super Bowl 35

Orange

5

Clear

4

None

4

Blue

4

Yellow

3

Purple

3

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prediction

If you were hoping to just look at which color of Gatorade the Chiefs used in their two recent Super Bowl wins, you unfortunately won't find a consistent answer. Orange Gatorade was dumped on Andy Reid at Super Bowl 44, but purple was used when they beat the Eagles last year.

I think the real value play is on Blue at +460. The Chiefs didn't use blue in either of their two recent Super Bowl wins, but it was the color used in three years Chiefs didn't win over that span. Blue is really having a moment as the go-to Gatorade color

Considering clear hasn't been used since Super Bowl 42, we can cross that off the list. Purple is also overvalued since last year was the first year that was the correct color since Super Bowl 46.

Based on all of that information, I'll go with Blue Gatorade on Super Bowl Sunday.

Pick: Blue +460

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

