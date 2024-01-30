Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color Prop Bet Prediction, Pick and History
Since sports betting has become more popular, the Super Bowl has become Christmas for those who like to place bets. Not only can we bet on the outcome of the game, but there's a plethora of fun prop bets you can wager on as well.
One of the most popular bets you can place is on what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach.
You can bet on this, a long with just about anything else, over at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Red/Pink +260
- Purple +330
- Yellow/Lime/Green +400
- Blue +460
- Orange +500
- Water/Clear +1000
Super Bowl Gatorade Color History
If you think we're just going to throw out a guess based on gut feeling, think again! We did a deep dive into the history of Gatorade color poured on the winning coach and we have found a complete history of Gatorade color dating back to Super Bowl 35:
Super Bowl Gatorade Color by Game
Super Bowl #
Color of Gatorade
Super Bowl 35
Yellow/Lime/Green
Super Bowl 36
None
Super Bowl 37
Purple
Super Bowl 38
None
Super Bowl 39
Clear
Super Bowl 40
Clear
Super Bowl 41
Clear
Super Bowl 42
Clear
Super Bowl 43
Yellow
Super Bowl 44
Orange
Super Bowl 45
Orange
Super Bowl 46
Purple
Super Bowl 47
None
Super Bowl 48
Orange
Super Bowl 49
Blue
Super Bowl 50
Orange
Super Bowl 51
None
Super Bowl 52
Yellow
Super Bowl 53
Blue
Super Bowl 54
Orange
Super Bowl 55
Blue
Super Bowl 56
Blue
Super Bowl 57
Purple
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Frequency
Color
Times used since Super Bowl 35
Orange
5
Clear
4
None
4
Blue
4
Yellow
3
Purple
3
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prediction
If you were hoping to just look at which color of Gatorade the Chiefs used in their two recent Super Bowl wins, you unfortunately won't find a consistent answer. Orange Gatorade was dumped on Andy Reid at Super Bowl 44, but purple was used when they beat the Eagles last year.
I think the real value play is on Blue at +460. The Chiefs didn't use blue in either of their two recent Super Bowl wins, but it was the color used in three years Chiefs didn't win over that span. Blue is really having a moment as the go-to Gatorade color
Considering clear hasn't been used since Super Bowl 42, we can cross that off the list. Purple is also overvalued since last year was the first year that was the correct color since Super Bowl 46.
Based on all of that information, I'll go with Blue Gatorade on Super Bowl Sunday.
Pick: Blue +460
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.