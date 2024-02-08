Super Bowl MVP Dark Horse Picks (Isiah Pacheco Could be Key to Chiefs Win)
Who will be named MVP of Super Bowl 58? Explore long shot and dark horse players to bet on in this article.
The regular season MVP award has turned into a quarterback award, but the Super Bowl MVP hasn't quite transitioned to the same level.
Two of the last five Super Bowl MVPs were non quarterbacks and we've even seen two linebackers win the award in the past 10 years. So, as we prepare for opening kickoff at Super Bowl 58, let's examine some long shot and dark horse players we could bet on to be named MVP of the big game.
If you want to sprinkle on any of these long shot MVP bets, you should do so at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you signed up for an account using the link below, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager!
Dark Horse Super Bowl MVP Bets
Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl MVP +2500
Every one is talking about how running the football is the path to victory for the 49ers. Well, it might just be the path to victory for the Chiefs as well. The 49ers' run defense is the weak point of that unit as they rank 23rd in the league in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.3 yards per rush.
Not only that, but Isiah Pacheco has been a big part of this Chiefs' offense in the postseason, racking up 24 carries in two of their three playoff games. If they decide to hand the ball to him early and often in this game and he finds success against the San Fran defense, he could become the first running back to win this award since 1998.
Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl MVP +5000
Brandon Aiyuk is the most underrated weapon on the 49ers offense. Everyone talks about Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, but if we're talking about the best pure receiver on the team, it's unquestionably Aiyuk. PFF.com even rated him as the second best receiver in the NFL this season behind only Tyreek Hill.
The problem for him is that he has to go up against the Chiefs' secondary, which is an elite unit and arguably a top three pass defense in the NFL. With that being said, if the 49ers can attack them through the air and Aiyuk is on the receiving end of the majority of those passes, there's a great chance he can win Super Bowl MVP. Remember, two of the last five Super Bowl MVPs were wide receivers in Julian Edelman and Cooper Kupp.
Fred Warner Super Bowl MVP +14000
It's not completely unheard of for a defensive player to win this award. Malcolm Smith was named MVP of Super Bowl 48 and Von Miller was named MVP of Super Bowl 50, both being linebackers. Even if you want to go back further, Dexter Jackson was MVP of Super Bowl 37 and Ray Lewis was named MVP of Super Bowl 35.
If any defensive player is going to win the award for the 49ers, there's a great chance it's Fred Warner, who has been flying all over the field for San Francisco in the postseason, averaging 10 combined tackles per game. If you're looking for an MVP bet where you can win a few hundred bucks by wagering just a couple of dollars, Warner is the play to make at 140/1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!