Super Bowl National Anthem Length, Betting History and Preview for Reba McEntire's Rendition
A deep dive into one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets: the length of the National Anthem.
Super Bowl Sunday is basically a national holiday at this point and it’s truly a one-of-a-kind event for sports bettors.
Aside from betting the normal things like yardage props, the spread or the total amount of points, the Super Bowl offers unique bets like the Gatorade color that will be dumped on the winning team’s head coach, the result of the coin toss and which song will be played first at halftime.
One of the unique prop bets that has become very popular amongst bettors is the length of the national anthem. Let’s dive into the history of The Star-Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl and who will be behind the mic prior to the Chiefs-49ers battle in Las Vegas in less than two weeks.
If you’re looking to bet on the Super Bowl, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Who is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in 2024?
Less than two weeks ago, the NFL announced that country music legend Reba McEntire would be singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.
The “Queen of Country” and three-time Grammy Award winner will be joined by actor Daniel Durant, who will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.
How Does the National Anthem Prop Bet Work?
The prop bet is a wager on if the singer’s version of the national anthem will go longer (over) or shorter (under) a set amount of time. The clock officially starts for the bet when the singer starts the word “Oh” and ends when the singer finishes the word “brave,” no matter how long the singer holds the final note.
Betting History of the National Anthem
History of the over/under for the Star-Spangled Banner dates back to 2007, when Billy Joel’s one-minute, 30-second rendition prior to Colts-Bears went under by 14 seconds. Overall in 16 seasons, the over has gone 9-6-1.
The over cashed in back-to-back years (Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church in 2021 and Mickey Guyton in 2022) before Chris Stapleton’s two-minute rendition went under by five seconds last season prior to Chiefs-Eagles.
Reba McEntire National Anthem History
McEntire is no stranger to performing the national anthem at big sporting events. She delivered the national anthem in Cleveland before Game 3 of the 1997 World Series, singing it in 1 minute, 22 seconds. It was her second time singing it at the Fall Classic, also performing 12 years earlier before the opening game of the 1985 World Series.
More recently, McEntire sang the national anthem in1 minute, 19 seconds at the 2017 Celebrity Hope Softball Game. If she duplicates that amount of time in Las Vegas, it would be the shortest national anthem at the Super Bowl since Jewel in 1998 (87 seconds).
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.