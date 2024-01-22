Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Playoff Team Ahead of Championship Games
Breaking down the latest Super Bowl odds with just four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
The AFC and NFC Championship Games are set, and there has been a reset in the Super Bowl odds with the No. 1 seeds in each conference getting the nod as the favorites.
San Francisco holds the top spot in the odds, likely because Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have to go through the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC to make it to Super Bowl 58.
Still, there could be value in betting on one team to win it all, especially since it has experience in the Super Bowl -- unlike the cores of the other teams remaining. See what I'm getting at?
Let's take a look at the latest Super Bowl odds and a few things to look out for heading into Championship Week in the NFL.
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win the Super Bowl, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NFL Super Bowl Odds for Every Team
San Francisco 49ers Have Best Odds to Win Super Bowl 58
San Francisco is +145 to win the Super Bowl, the best odds of any team remaining.
Oddsmakers are giving the 49ers an implied probabiltiy of 40.82 percent to win this season's Super Bowl, a sign that they expect the team to easily get past the Lions in the NFC title game.
I think that may be selling Detroit short, especially since the 49ers nearly lost to the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. San Francisco has been a great team all season, but the team may have the worst of the four quarterbacks left in the playoffs.
It's hard to bet on the 49ers at this number, especially since we've seen them get blown out by Baltimore already in the 2023 season.
Detroit Lions Have Worst Odds to Win Super Bowl 58
The Lions are just +750 to win Super Bowl 58, giving them an implied probability of just 11.76 percent to win it all this season.
Detroit may have some value entering the NFC Championship Game, as the 49ers did not look nearly as dominant in the divisional round, and the team has struggled as a home favorite, going just 3-6 against the spread (including playoffs) this season.
Taking the Lions at +750 could give bettors a terrific opportunity to hedge in the Super Bowl if Detroit pulls off the upset this week.
Teams to Consider Betting to Win Super Bowl 58
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have been a staple in this spot all postseason, and I'm here to tell bettors again -- bet on Kansas City to win the Super Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback with Super Bowl experience left in the playoffs, and he's now made six AFC title games in six seasons.
The Chiefs have the No. 2 scoring defense, and between Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, the AFC has by far the best quarterback play left in the playoffs.
If Mahomes can get past the Ravens, I think he'll deserve to be favored in the Super Bowl -- even though the Chiefs likely wouldn't be against the 49ers.
As an underdog in his NFL career, Mahomes is 9-1-1 against the spread and 8-3 straight up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.