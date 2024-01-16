Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Playoff Team Ahead of Divisional Round
Breaking down the latest Super Bowl odds after the first round of the NFL playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
Some major upsets in the NFL's Wild Card Weekend have completely changed the odds for Super Bowl 58 entering the divisional round.
The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns all lost as favorites on Wild Card Weekend, leaving us with just five teams that have shorter than +2500 odds to win it all entering the divisional round.
With this being the first week that we'll see the No. 1 seeds in each conference play, bettors have just eight teams that they can choose from to win it all this week.
Depending upon how you've built your bankroll with Super Bowl futures, you may have a chance to hedge this week at a favorable price to set up a scenario where only teams that you've bet on are remaining in the playoffs after this week.
Either way, let's break down where each team stacks up ahead of this weekend's playoff action:
NFL Super Bowl Odds for Every Team
49ers Have Best Odds to Win Super Bowl 58
San Francisco is the biggest beneficiary of the games on Wild Card Weekend -- and the team didn't play.
Philadelphia and Dallas were viewed in the market as the two teams that could truly contend for a title in the NFC, and with both of them gone, just the Detroit Lions have odds shorter than +2500 in the NFC.
The 49ers, on the other hand, are +175 to win it all and sitting pretty as massive favorites in the divisional round against the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers.
Texans Have Worst Odds to Win Super Bowl 58
This is a bit shocking to me, as Houston dominated the Cleveland Browns in the wild card, but the Texans have a tough path to any Super Bowl win.
Houston and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud would have to knock off the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens before facing the winner of yet another Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes playoff matchup.
That's a lot to ask.
Still, the Texans may be undervalued since they're below the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in the latest odds.
Teams to Consider Betting to Win Super Bowl 58
Kansas City Chiefs
You can never count out this Chiefs team, especially since this may be the best defense the team has put together in the Patrick Mahomes era.
Kansas City dominated the Miami Dolphins, winning 26-7, to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes was still able to get the offense going in the freezing temperatures in Kansas City, and the defense allowed just one score -- a long pass to Tyreek Hill -- against Miami.
Now, the Chiefs match up with Buffalo, a team they're very familiar with in the playoffs.
Detroit Lions
While things may be setting up nicely for the 49ers in the NFC, let's not sleep on the Lions. Detroit gets a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round (something that was not guaranteed before Dallas was upset), and could end up facing Green Bay in the NFC title game if Jordan Love pulls off another crazy upset.
There is value on betting Detroit at +900, especially since the team has an easier path to the NFC title than most teams in the AFC have to the AFC title.
