Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Playoff Team Ahead of Wild Card Weekend
Breaking down the latest Super Bowl odds entering the NFL playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's the perfect time to place a bet on the team you believe win will the Super Bowl to follow them throughout this postseason.
The latest Super Bowl odds feature just the 14 remaining teams, and there's a chance that you could hedge a bet you made earlier in the season by taking another two -- or more than that -- to win Super Bowl 58 this season.
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are currently atop the odds since they have a bye this week, but there are several contenders in the eyes of oddsmakers with eight teams sitting at shorter than +2000 to win it all.
NFL Super Bowl Odds for Every Team
San Francisco 49ers Have Best Odds to Win Super Bowl 58
The 49ers enter the playoffs with the best odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
While the team lost straight up to the Ravens earlier in the season, San Fran may have an easier path to Super Bowl 58 with the Philadelphia Eagles struggling and the NFC featuring a lot of inexperienced teams.
Plus, San Francisco has a loaded roster on both sides of the ball that should get healthier with the bye week. While they're not my personal favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season, the 49ers certainly have earned respect in the futures market.
Pittsburgh Steelers Have Worst Odds to Win Super Bowl 58
Mason Rudolph is going to start a playoff game, something Steelers fans likely never expected entering the 2023 regular season.
The Steelers have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl, and they face a daunting matchup with the Buffalo Bills on NFL Wild Card Weekend.
Still, the team is 3-0 in Rudolph's starts and has really turned things around offensively late in the season. Don't be shocked if Mike Tomlin finds a way to get his team through to the divisional round. He's easily one of the best coaches in the NFL.
Teams to Consider Betting to Win Super Bowl 58
San Francisco 49ers
We've already mentioned San Francisco, and I think the team's path could be quite easy to the Super Bowl with the Eagles struggling over the final weeks of the season.
It's not a fun price to bet, but as long as Brock Purdy is healthy, San Fran is a legit contender.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore is my favorite pick to win the Super Bowl this season -- even in a loaded AFC.
The Ravens have dominated playoff teams like San Francisco and Miami in recent weeks, and Lamar Jackson is going to win the league's MVP award this season.
Plus, the Ravens have one of the best defenses on theNFL, something that has been overlooked so far this season at times. Don't sleep on them to win it all, especially since they're on a bye this week.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo may be the hottest team in the NFL right now, and the team clinched the AFC East in Week 18.
Now, the Bills take on Pittsburgh, who as I mentioned has the longest odds to win the Super Bowl. It's going to be hard to fade this Buffalo team, especially since it has such a great home-field advantage.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City hasn't been nearly as dominant this season, but we do know one thing: Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can win a Super Bowl.
Out of all the teams in the playoffs this season, Reid and Mahomes have the most Super Bowl experience, making them dangerous -- especially at 10/1 odds.
I love the Chiefs as a semi-dark horse bet to win it all.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
