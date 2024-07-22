Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team Ahead of NFL Preseason (Chiefs, 49ers Lead the Pack)
We are just 10 days away from opposing pads clashing for the first time when the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans meet in the Hall of Fame game in Canton on Aug. 1.
With the NFL preseason just around the corner and teams opening up training camp this week, here’s a look at the Super Bowl odds for each franchise.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 58 Rematch?
Five months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs became the first NFL team to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots. So it’s no surprise the Chiefs are the frontrunners to win it all again at +500 ($100 bet wins $500), which is an implied probability of 16.67% that Kansas City becomes the first team to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls.
The Chiefs rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 in an overtime thriller. It was the second time in five seasons that the Chiefs edged the 49ers in the Super Bowl and San Francisco is the NFC frontrunner to get back to the big game again.
The 49ers are +600 to finally get over the hump and hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time under Kyle Shanahan.
Ravens, Lions Up Next After Conference Title Appearance
The odds board for Super Bowl 59 looks a lot like Conference Championship Sunday from earlier this year. The Baltimore Ravens, who were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are led by reigning Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson, have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1000.
The Ravens were favored to reach the Super Bowl and hosted the AFC Championship last season but fell to the Chiefs.
The Detroit Lions, who took the NFL by storm last season after years of futility, are No. 4 on the board and the runner-up behind San Francisco to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history at +1200. The Lions held a 24-7 lead over the 49ers in the NFC Championship before eventually falling by a field goal in heartbreaking fashion.
Despite not making the playoffs last season, the Cincinnati Bengals round out the top five at +1300, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles at +1500. The obvious reason for the projected rebound is the return of quarterback Joe Burrow, who went down with a season-ending wrist injury in November last season in the middle of a playoff push. Prior to last season, the Bengals had gone to the AFC Championship back-to-back years with one Super Bowl appearance.
Full Odds for Every NFL Team
Here’s a look at each team’s chances to be the final franchise standing next February at Caesars Superdome in Louisiana.
- Kansas City Chiefs: +500
- San Francisco 49ers: +600
- Baltimore Ravens: +1000
- Detroit Lions: +1200
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1300
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1500
- Buffalo Bills: +1500
- Houston Texans: +1600
- Green Bay Packers: +1900
- Dallas Cowboys: +1900
- New York Jets: +2000
- Miami Dolphins: +2200
- Los Angeles Rams: +3000
- Atlanta Falcons: +3000
- Chicago Bears: +3500
- Cleveland Browns: +4000
- Los Angeles Chargers: +4500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +5000
- Seattle Seahawks: +6500
- Indianapolis Colts: +6500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +8000
- Minnesota Vikings: +8000
- Arizona Cardinals: +10000
- New Orleans Saints: +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +10000
- Washington Commanders: +12000
- Tennessee Titans: +15000
- New York Giants: +15000
- New England Patriots: +18000
- Carolina Panthers: +25000
- Denver Broncos: +30000
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.