Super Bowl Odds Movement: Who’s Up and Who’s Down After Week 1?
The NFL made its long-awaited return and there were clear-cut winners and losers from the first full week of the season.
From a futures standpoint, it’s time to look at a few teams that jumped in the odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and some clubs that fell down the board after a sluggish start.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tough Start for the AFC North
Three AFC North clubs are off to an 0-1 start and have fallen in the Super Bowl odds market.
Both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals lost as home favorites in Week 1 and dropped on the board.
The Bengals, who wrecked survivor pools across the country with an outright loss to the New England Patriots as 8-point favorites, went from +1300 to win the Super Bowl to +1800.
The Cleveland Browns continue to regret the $230 million, fully guaranteed contract they gave quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson looked atrocious in Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Browns have gone from +4000 to +6000 to win it all.
The Baltimore Ravens had the most respectable loss of the three AFC North 0-1s. Baltimore went toe-to-toe with the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs, nearly having a two-point conversion attempt to win the game with no time on the clock.
The Ravens have dropped modestly from +1000 to +1200 to win the Super Bowl.
Jordan Love’s Injury Hurts Packers Chances
No team has dropped further in the Super Bowl market than the Packers. However, Green Bay’s drop from +1900 to +3500 has little to do with its 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love, fresh off a huge contract extension, suffered a sprain MCL in the final moments of the loss to Philadelphia and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks.
Sportsbooks don’t believe in quarterback Malik Willis to keep Green Bay in the hunt. Willis was traded to Green Bay Aug. 26 and now has to run the show for the Packers for what looks like the next month.
Philadelphia Rises in Rankings
The sour taste of the Eagles’ second-half slump down the stretch of last season was washed away in the win over Green Bay.
A big reason for that is Saquon Barkley’s triumphant debut with the Eagles. Barkley turned 26 touches into 132 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Now, Philadelphia has gone from +1500 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl, which is tied with the Detroit Lions for the third-highest odds to win the title.
Cowboys Impress in Week 1
Speaking of a quick turnaround, there were question marks surrounding the Dallas Cowboys all summer after an inactive free agency and questionable comments from Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys shifted the narrative just hours before kickoff Week 1 when they made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history. Dallas then went on to decimate the Cleveland Browns on the road as short underdogs and jumped from +1900 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl.
