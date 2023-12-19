Surprise Team Leads All Bets to Win NFC This Season
You'd never expect who is leading in the amount of bets to win the NFC this season...
By Peter Dewey
It seems like a clear consensus through the first 15 weeks of the NFL season that the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFL, but public bettors aren't backing them to win the NFC.
Instead, they're picking the Detroit Lions.
The latest betting splits from BetMGM show that the Lions have the highest ticket percentage and highest handle to win the NFC this season.
Detroit picked up a commanding win in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, on the verge of clinching the NFC North tilte for the first time in 20 years, currently holding the No. 3 seed in the conference.
Even though Dallas, Philly and San Francisco all clinched playoff spots, the Lions could be slept on in the latest odds.
Odds to Win the NFC This Season
While oddsmakers have Detroit as the fourth choice to win the NFC, the team may be a little undervalued.
The Eagles and Cowboys are fighting in the same division, so one of those teams won't open the postseason at home and likely wouldn't get a home game at all in the playoffs.
The Lions, on the other hand, have a stranglehold on the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings lost in Week 15. The team is also not out of the mix for the No. 2 seed in the NFC if Dallas and Philly continue to falter.
The public may be on to something with the love for the Lions in the NFC...
