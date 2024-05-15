Surprising Dak Prescott Trend Favors Cowboys to Win Week 1 vs. Browns
By Reed Wallach
As we await the full schedule release on Wednesday night, a handful of early marquee matchups have leaked out, including the Cowboys Week 1 game, which is a road meeting in Cleveland against the Browns.
Both Dallas and Cleveland will look to avenge Wild Card weekend losses last postseason with a Week 1 victory, and there’s a clear trend that would indicate that the Cowboys have the edge despite the team facing an elite defense in the Browns with a returning quarterback with Deshaun Watson.
First, here are the odds for this Week 1 matchup from BETMGM.
Cowboys vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys: -1.5 (-110)
- Browns: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -120
- Browns: +100
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trust Dak Prescott as a Road Favorite
According to Jon Ewing of BETMGM, Prescott has been rock solid as a road favorite. So, when he’s expected to win, he gets it done, and better than oddsmakers believe.
Of course, this is an incredibly small spread, indicating the Cowboys are slightly better than the Browns on a neutral field, but this has been a situation in which Dallas has thrived in the Prescott era under center.
Dallas will have its hands full with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett rushing the passer, but the Cowboys have proven to be capable of winning when the odds are in its favor.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.