Sweden vs. Australia prediction and odds for Women's World Cup 3rd place match
How to bet on the third place game between Sweden and Australia on Saturday.
Playing for third place is never the goal when entering the World Cup, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to play for when Australia takes on Sweden in the third place match on Saturday morning.
If Sweden wins, it'll be their fourth time finishing third in the Women's Cup, including back-to-back tournaments after beating England in the third place match in 2019.
No matter what happens, this will be the best finish for the host country, Australia, but they want nothing more than to send their home country fans off with a win and a third place finish.
Let's dive into the odds for the consolation match and then I'll give you my best bet.
Sweden vs. Australia odds and total for Women's World Cup third place match
Sweden vs. Australia prediction for Women's World Cup third place match
The odds indicate this game is a near coin flip, and I completely agree. I don't think there's much of an edge betting on one team or the other. So, instead of betting on the side, I'm going to bet on the total instead as I love the OVER 2.5, especially at plus-money.
Both Australia and Sweden thrived with an offensive game in the tournament. They both ranked inside the top eight in goals per game. Sweden averaged 2.00 goals per game while Australia averaged 1.8.
While both teams kept goals out of their own net for the most part, the advanced metrics show that they've played some subpar defense.
Both teams rank in the bottom half amongst World Cup teams in expected goals against in the tournament. Sweden had an expected goals against of 1.34 per game while Australia had an expected goals against of 1.42.
Now that they're both playing another offensive-minded team, I expect a fairly wide open third place match which will hopefully result in plenty of goals being scored.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!