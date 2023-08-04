Sweden vs. United States prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Round of 16
The United States Women's National Team has been under scrutiny after largely underperforming in the Group Stage.
Regardless, they did enough to advance to the Knockout Stage and still have a chance to become three-peat winners of the Women's World Cup.
They'll face Sweden in the Round of 16 in what will certainly be a tough test for them. Can they pull it off and advance to the Quarterfinals? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Sweden vs. United States odds and total
Sweden vs. United States prediction and pick
I tried to tell you before the tournament started that the United States would fail to live up to expectations, and so far, I've been proven correct. Some might even say they were lucky to get out of the Group Stage unscathed.
Now, as one of the most underperforming teams in the tournament, they have to take on one of the more overperforming teams in Sweden. Of course, I'm going to stick to my guns and back Sweden to pull off the upset.
Sweden has had great goaltending and great ball striking so far this tournament, which has resulted in an expected goals vs. actual goals of +1.44 so far this tournament. Outside of Japan, they are the team that is outplaying their "expected goals" metrics the most.
Sure, in a lot of situations in soccer you should lean more towards regression to the "expected goals" numbers, but there is something to be said in this situation where it's an overperforming team taking on an underperforming team.
The United States have an expected goals vs. actual goals of -1.05 this tournament, the worst amongst all countries.
Sweden has found ways to get the job done, while the USA have not. Give me Sweden as a sizable underdog in the Round of 16.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.