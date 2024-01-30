Syracuse vs. Boston College Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Take the under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Syracuse-Boston College.
Syracuse has won three of four and have moved over .500 in ACC play (5-4) for the first time this season. The Orange Men stumbled against the conference’s upper crust with blowout losses to North Carolina and Duke but have found their footing in the four games since being blown out in Chapel Hill.
Can Syracuse sustain that success as small underdogs in Chestnut Hill?
Boston College has dropped four of its last six games and the only two wins in that span were against Notre Dame, which is 14th in the ACC. Are the Eagles worth a look as a favorite this season despite its 5-6 ATS record in that spot?
Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Syracuse vs. Boston College odds, spread and total
Syracuse vs. Boston College betting trends
- Syracuse is 9-11 ATS this season
- Boston College is 8-12 ATS this season
- Syracuse is 3-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Boston College is 5-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-11 in Syracuse games this season
- The OVER is 12-8 in Boston College games this season
Syracuse vs. Boston College how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Conte Forum
- How to watch (TV): ACC Network
- Syracuse record: 14-6 (5-4 ACC)
- Boston College record: 12-8 (3-6 ACC)
Syracuse vs. Boston College key players to watch
Syracuse
JJ Starling: The sophomore guard went five games without scoring in double figures but has now done it in four straight. Starling knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 72-69 win over Miami Jan. 20. After struggling against Florida State, Starling went 9-of-17 with four triples for a season-high 26 points on Saturday in Syracuse’s 77-65 win over NC State.
Boston College
Devin McGlockton: The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward has been Boston College’s leading scorer and rebounder in each of the last two games and is one of four Eagles averaging double figures this season. In that two-game stretch, McGlockton is 16-of-25 from the field with 16 rebounds and recorded his second double-double of the year in Boston College’s 76-71 loss to Virginia Tech Jan. 23.
Syracuse vs. Boston College prediction and pick
Syracuse’s defense is No. 31 in efficiency, according to KenPom, and came up big in this season’s previous matchup against Boston College.
On Jan. 10, Syracuse held Boston College to just 38.7% shooting and 8-of-29 from 3-point range while forcing 22 turnovers. Despite losing the rebounding battle, Syracuse took a 10-point halftime lead and didn’t let Boston College get back in it down the stretch, holding the Eagles to just four free-throw attempts.
Boston College’s offense has been great behind its quartet of double-digit scorers, though its strength-on-strength against a Syracuse defense.
Boston College is No. 102 in effective field goal percentage and No. 86 in shooting from the perimeter. Syracuse has a top-50 defense in turnover percentage and from beyond the arc.
Syracuse’s offense has a great matchup on paper against a Boston College defense that is No. 283 against 3s, but the Orangemen have struggled shooting the entire year, ranking ninth in the ACC in field goal percentage (No. 247 in effective field goal percentage) and 10th in scoring.
Let the defenses dominate this matchup and take the under.
