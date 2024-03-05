Syracuse vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, March 5 (Tigers Bounce Back)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Syracuse-Clemson.
Here comes the Orange? Syracuse upset then-No. 7 North Carolina, 86-79, Feb. 13 and that kicked off the club’s recent string of success. The Orange have won four straight and five of six overall after taking care of Virginia Tech (84-71) and Louisville (82-76) last week. Now, they’ll try to keep that momentum as a big underdog Tuesday night against Clemson.
The Tigers had a pair of three-game winning streaks in February, but Clemson’s most recent run ended in Saturday’s 69-62 road loss to Notre Dame. Can the Tigers bounce back? Here’s the betting breakdown of Tuesday’s ACC action with a best bet.
Syracuse vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Syracuse vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Syracuse is 13-17 ATS this season
- Clemson is 16-12-1 ATS this season
- Syracuse is 5-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- Clemson is 10-12-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 17-13 in Syracuse games this season
- The OVER is 15-14 in Clemson games this season
Syracuse vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Syracuse record: 20-10 (11-8 ACC)
- Clemson record: 20-9 (10-8 ACC)
Syracuse vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Syracuse
Chris Bell: The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward is averaging 12.2 points per game but his recent scoring surge has helped anchor the Orange’s four-game winning streak. Bell has averaged 18.5 points per game over the last four contests and is coming off a 23-point, 7-rebound performance in Saturday’s road win over Louisville.
Clemson
Ian Schieffelin: The 6-foot-8 junior forward is second in the ACC in rebounding (9.5 per game) while averaging 9.7 points. Schieffelin has pulled down double-digit rebounds in three consecutive games with two double-doubles in that stretch following Saturday’s 10-point, 14-rebound performance in the loss to Notre Dame.
Syracuse vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
The biggest question is can Syracuse get to 80 points? The Orange are 14-0 this season when they hit the 80-point mark and 6-10 when they don’t. That seems like a tough number to get against a Clemson defense that has held five of its last six home opponents to 66 points or less.
Clemson’s defense, ranked No. 51 in KenPom in efficiency, is also No. 52 in effective field goal percentage and can cool off a Syracuse offense that has put up 85.2 points a night over its four-game winning streak. Syracuse is 11th in the ACC in 3-point shooting (No. 207 in KenPom) with 53.8 of its points coming from inside the arc. That’s a matchup nightmare for the Orange against a Clemson defense that is No. 33 in the nation defending shots from 2-point range with one of the tallest lineups (No. 23 in average height) in college basketball.
On the other side, Clemson’s offense is No. 23 in efficiency and faces an Orange defense that has relied on the offense pouring in points to win games. In conference play, Syracuse is giving up 81.5 points per game on the road and is just 2-5 ATS as a road underdog this season. Clemson has the same advantage near the rim on offense, too. The Tigers are No. 43 in the nation in 2-point shooting and Syracuse struggles with rim protection, ranking No. 299 defending shots from inside the arc. In its last five games following a loss, Clemson is 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS. Take the Tigers to pull away in a bounce-back spot.
Pick: Clemson -9
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.