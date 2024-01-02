Syracuse vs. Duke Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Jan. 2
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Duke-Syracuse matchup in college basketball on Tuesday.
By Reed Wallach
Duke plays host to Syracuse in Tuesday night ACC college basketball action.
The Blue Devils are bolstered by a proficient offensive attack, headlined by big man Kyle Filipowski, who can take advantage of Cuse's limited interior defense, but will it be enough to cover a monster point spread? Syracuse has a stud guard in Judah Mintz that will look to stun the Blue Devils on its home floor.
Will the Orange hang tough? I'm looking at the total for this one, keep reading to find out if I'm going under or over!
Syracuse vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Duke is 7-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Syracuse is 6-7 ATS this season
- Syracuse is 2-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Syracuse has gone UNDER in seven of 13 games this season
Syracuse vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 2
- Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Syracuse Record: 10-3
- Duke Record: 9-3
Syracuse vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Syracuse
Judah Mintz: Mintz is one of the most prolific guards in the ACC, averaging over 19 points per game while improving his three-point percentage to 37% this season. While Syracuse's offense has struggled from the perimeter this season, Mintz has shined as the future of the program.
Duke
Kyle Filipowski: The seven footer is a uniquely talented talent who can piece up this Syracuse defense that struggles with mobile big men. While Syracuse has size, it's not as mobile as Filipowski, who is capable from three and also attacking slower footed big men. Overall, he's averaging 18 points and eight rebounds on 51% shooting from the field.
Syracuse vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Duke should be able to touch up this Syracuse defense that lacks a mobile defender with the necessary size to slow down Filipowski. While the Orange have 7'4" big man Naheem McLeod, he will get dragged away from the rim to open up driving lanes for the Blue Devils to generate easy looks.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have a sound defense that can slow down Mintz and the Orange offense that doesn't have the necessary shot making to outpace the Blue Devils. Per ShotQuality, Syracuse is bottom 10 in the country in points per possession on catch and shoot threes on the 304th highest rate.
Further, Syracuse tries to leverage Mintz's ability to get into the teeth of the defense and generate looks at the rim, but Duke's defense is full of versatile defenders that shut off the paint for opponents. Duke is disciplined on defense and can switch across the floor to force Syracuse into contested shots.
While there's reason to lay it with Duke, I'm going to go for the under instead. The Blue Devils defense should make life difficult for the visitors while the Orange are forced to play in the half court against Duke's length which will result in a lower scoring affair.
