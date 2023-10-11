Syracuse vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
Can Florida State score a blowout home win?
By Reed Wallach
Florida State is firmly in the College Football Playoff picture but has struggled to cover for bettors since a hot start to the season.
The Seminoles have covered in three of five games, but have struggled as double-digit favorites in ACC play, not covering in either case. The team looks to win to stay in the hunt for a CFP berth and cover for bettors, with a game as big favorites against Syracuse at home.
Will the Seminoles put together a comprehensive performance and cover the big spread?
Here's how I'm looking to bet on this ACC matchup, but before we get to that let me tell you about Caesars Sportsbook's exciting new user bonus. Caesars is matching new users' first bet up to $1,000, all you have to do is opt-in below!
Syracuse vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Florida State vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Florida State is 3-2 against the spread (ATS)
- Syracuse is 3-2-1 ATS this season
- Syracuse is 0-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Florida State has gone OVER in four of five games
- Syracuse has gone UNDER in five of six games
Syracuse vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- [Away Team] Record: 4-2
- [Home Team] Record: 5-0
Syracuse vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch
Syracuse
Garrett Shrader: The quarterback has had to do a lot of the heavy lifting this season, completing 65% of his passes with a two-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio, but also rushing for over seven yards a carry and six touchdowns.
Florida State
Jordan Travis: The Seminoles offense continues to be elite with Travis at the controls. The team is top 10 in EPA/Play and Travis has only thrown one interception to 11 touchdowns.
Syracuse vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
This is setting up for a blowout win for the Seminoles. While Syracuse was able to beat the inferior opponents on the schedule to start 4-0, we have seen the team show its true colors in ACC play. The team lost 31-14 to Clemson and 40-7 to North Carolina. Now, the team travels to 5-0 Florida State and will struggle to stay competitive.
Syracuse's pass rush is nonexistent this season, 109th according to Pro Football Focus, and will give the likes of Keon Coleman to get open downfield and for Travis to move the ball through the air similar to how Drake Maye did for North Carolina last week.
Meanwhile, Syracuse has been ineffective on the ground this season as a lot has fallen on Shrader to make plays as a runner and as a passer. However, against a sturdy Florida State defensive line I expect the Orange to struggle to move the ball and sustain drives.
I'll lay the points with the Noles on Saturday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!