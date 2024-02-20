Syracuse vs. NC State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 20 (Back the Wolfpack)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Syracuse-NC State.
Syracuse has had a hot and cold season thus far and it’s been freezing of late with the Orange Men dropping five of their last eight games. Syracuse has won on the road just once in ACC play this season heading into Tuesday’s tilt in Raleigh.
NC State has lost two of its last three games, but is coming off a hard-fought 78-77 road win over Clemson on Saturday. They’ll start a two-game homestand against Syracuse in a rematch from the Wolfpack’s 12-point loss in New York Jan. 27. Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s ACC bout with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Syracuse vs. NC State odds, spread and total
Syracuse vs. NC State betting trends
- Syracuse is 10-16 ATS this season
- NC State is 13-11-1 ATS this season
- Syracuse is 4-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- NC State is 7-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 13-13 in Syracuse games this season
- The OVER is 14-10-1 in NC State games this season
Syracuse vs. NC State how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Syracuse record: 16-10 (7-8 ACC)
- NC State record: 16-9 (8-6 ACC)
Syracuse vs. NC State key players to watch
Syracuse
Judah Mintz: The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard leads Syracuse in scoring (18.3 points per game) and assists (4.5). Mintz has posted 20-plus points in two of the last four games. He had 20 points in the win over NC State in January, but scored the majority of his points at the charity stripe, sinking 14 free throws.
NC State
Mohamed Diarra: The 6-foot-10 forward and Missouri transfer averages just 4.8 points per game but has scored in double figures in each of the last two games, combining for 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Diarra leads NC State in rebounding (6.2 per game) and has 21 boards over the last two games.
Syracuse vs. NC State prediction and pick
Syracuse has struggled mightily in this spot this season, going 4-8 ATS as an underdog. However, it’s the Orange Men’s road woes that are cause for concern. Syracuse is just 2-6 ATS on the road this season. It’s been even worse against ACC competition with Syracuse going 1-6 straight up and being outscored by 15.4 points per game.
These two teams are very similar with better play on defense than offense. Both teams struggle to shoot, offensive rebound and force a lot of turnovers on the defensive end while protecting the rock well. Syracuse is the 260th 3-point shooting team in the nation, per KenPom, and is one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the country (No. 320).
One major difference in the matchup is from inside the arc. NC State’s defense is No. 78 defending 2-point shots while Syracuse is No. 280. The Wolfpack score 53.6% of its points (No. 95) from 2-point range and are one of the best teams in avoiding turnovers, ranking No. 4 in turnover percentage and No. 8 in steal percentage. NC State’s defense should stymie a Syracuse offense that is 10th in the ACC in scoring.
In the last matchup, Syracuse got to the free-throw line 32 times and NC State uncharacteristically committed 14 turnovers. Those numbers should regress with the venue switch. Lay the points with the Wolfpack.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.