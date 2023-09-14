Syracuse vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
By Reed Wallach
Syracuse and Purdue meet for the second straight season after one of the crazier games of the 2022 campaign, a walk off Syracuse touchdown that won the Orange the game at home.
There are some new pieces around each team this season with the Orange traveling to West Lafayette as a road favorite. Is it justified against a Purdue team that has played a formidable schedule to date and is off a road win against Virginia Tech.
Is Purdue a live home underdog? Let's discuss:
Syracuse vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Syracuse vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Syracuse has covered both games this season
- Purdue went OVER in Week 1, but UNDER in Week 2
Syracuse vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Syracuse Record: 2-0
- Purdue Record: 1-1
Syracuse vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
Syracuse
Garrett Shrader: The veteran quarterback has been on point to start the season against Colgate and Western Michigan, completing more than two-thirds of his passes with five touchdowns and an interception. Can he find success away from home against a defense that hopes to improve under first year former DC head coach Ryan Walters?
Purdue
Hudson Card: The Boilermakers are going to be a pass-happy offense with Graham Harrell as the offensive coordinator, and Card has done adequately so far, completing 62% of his passes for over 250 yards per game. He had to battle some elements last week with a weather delay stopping the rhythm of the Boilermakers offense, but the team will look to make a statement on Saturday against Rocky Long's 3-3-5 defense.
Syracuse vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
I'm not sure where all the Syracuse love is coming from to justify being a three-point favorite. While the team beat an FCS team in Colgate and a poor MAC club in Western Michigan, the Orange is replacing its lead back Sean Tucker and ace offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Further, the team's top target, Oronde Gadsen II was spotted in a boot and crutches during last week's game.
I can't trust this team going on the road for the first time to face a Purdue squad that may be under a first year head coach, but has been battle tested early, going toe-to-toe with Fresno State in Week 1 (a loss) and winning on the road against Virginia Tech in a rain delayed game.
Purdue's offense grades out 33rd in EPA/Play against two worthy defenses. We don't have a data point that proves Syracuse should be favored on the road against a Power Five team. I'll grab the points with the home underdog.
