Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
How to bet this ACC matchup on Thursday night!
By Reed Wallach
Two teams trending in opposite directions heading into their respective bye weeks restart ACC play on Thursday night.
Syracuse lost three straight -- after winning its first four games -- in disheartening fashion, losing by a 38, 33 and 17. The team was injured ahead of its off week and will hope for better health ahead of its Thursday night game against Virginia Tech, who won two of three ACC games prior to the week off.
With Kyron Drones under center, Virginia Tech may have an identity heading into the stretch run of the season. Will the team keep it rolling against Syracuse?
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech is 4-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 ATS at home this season
- Syracuse is 0-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Syracuse has gone UNDER in six of seven games this season
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Syracuse Record: 4-3
- Virginia Tech Record: 3-4
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Key Players to Watch
Syracuse
Garrett Shrader: Shrader reportedly had food poisoning in the team's prior game against Florida State, but his numbers have been trending down as the schedule has picked up. He hasn't thrown for 200 yards in three straight games and has been forced to use his legs a ton, rushing at least seven times in all but one game this season.
Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones: Drones has taken over as the team's starting quarterback and has the team trending up. The 6'2", 231 pound QB is a run-first signal caller, rushing for at least 40 yards in five straight games, but has posted a six-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio and passed for 321 yards in the team's win against Wake Forest prior to the bye week.
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
It's been a tale of two seasons for Syracuse, who limped into the bye week after losing to three of the top teams in the conference in blowout fashion. Shrader has had a lot on his plate this season and if he's not 100%, whether due to injury or a stomach bug, the team won't hold up.
The Orange offense is middling across the board, ranking 65th in yards per play and 79th in success rate. Syracuse has bolstered its stats against an incredibly soft non conference schedule that consisted of Colgate, Western Michigan, Purdue and Army.
Now, the team faces Virginia Tech, who has a vulnerable defense that is outside the top 100 in explosive play rate, but also a strong defensive line that is top 15 in sacks this season.
With all that being said, I think that the perception around the two team's conference schedule are generating this number. The Hokies beat Pitt and Wake Forest by multiple possessions, two teams that are likely not making a bowl game this season, while Syracuse played three teams with serious talent advantages.
The best unit on the field will be the Orange defense, who will enjoy the week off and a big drop off in competition. Rocky Long's defense is top 20 in tackles for loss and is top 10 in havoc rate as the unit has been making plays all over the field.
While Drones has been strong this season with limited turnovers, he has been fairly lucky. Drones has three big time throws to five turnover worthy plays this season, per Pro Football Focus. Syracuse is the type of defense to potential expose Drones in this manner and get on track.
I'll take the Orange to keep this close.
