Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds for Australian Open Quarterfinals
By Reed Wallach
Novak Djokovic's quest for 11 Australian Open titles continues on Tuesday afternoon in Melbourne as he faces upstart Taylor Fritz.
Djokovic is a massive favorite to advance to another semifinals against the big serving Fritz, who is into his first quarterfinals at the Australian Open of his career. Oddsmakers are expecting the all-time great to make short work of the American, will he cash for bettors on a lofty price?
Here's our look at the Australian Open quarters:
Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Taylor Fritz: +6.5 (+100)
- Novak Djokovic: -6.5 (-132)
Moneyline:
- Taylor Fritz: +670
- Novak Djokovic: -1050
Total: 34.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Pick
Djokoivc owns Fritz historically, evident in the lopsided moneyline. Djokovic is 8-0 all-time against Fritz with little resistance provided by the American.
However, Fritz has pushed Djokovic on this surface back in 2021, forcing 'The Djoker' to go to five sets in the Round of 32. While Fritz has improved his overall play since then, I don't trust him to overcome Djokovic's excellence on return.
Fritz may extend sets with his massive serve and the fast courts in Melbourne, but Djokovic is going to control rallies and finish off tiebreakers.
Fritz has recovered from an incredibly shaky showing against Facundo Diaz Acosta, winning in five sets in the first round, to win more than 77% of his first serve points in three straight matches to beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to this match, but I don't trust Fritz to stay that consistent on his first serve against someone that will dictate the points like Djokovic.
I'm wary of touching the games market in case Fritz's serve is on points to extend sets, but I do think Djokovic wins the deciding ones that determines the match. I like Djokovic to win in straights as Fritz isn't ready for this level.
PICK: Novak Djokovic 3-0 (-115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!