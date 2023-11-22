TCU vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Jovan Alford
The TCU Horned Frogs will go on the road to play the No. 13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale on Black Friday. On paper, this Big 12 conference game doesn’t look like it has a lot on the line.
However, the Horned Frogs, who grabbed a much-needed win over Baylor last week, need one more win to become bowl-eligible. Meanwhile, the Sooners still have a chance at the Big 12 title game, but they must win on Friday.
Oklahoma is expected to have redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel back for Friday’s game after he left last week’s game with an upper-body injury. Gabriel has been one of the best QBs in the Big 12 this season and should give this TCU defense some problems.
Here are the odds and our best bet for TCU vs. Oklahoma:
TCU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma vs. TCU Betting Trends
- TCU is 1-3 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season
- The UNDER is 8-2 in TCU’s last 10 games
- Oklahoma is 4-1 ATS at home this season
- The Sooners are 2-4 in their past six games when playing as the favorite
TCU vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 24
- Game Time: noon EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- TCU Record: 5-6
- Oklahoma Record: 9-2
TCU vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
TCU
Emani Bailey: Bailey didn’t do a ton of damage on the ground last week against Baylor (53 yards on 19 carries), but he still scored two touchdowns. The junior running back has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games and will be a factor in Friday’s game. This season, the Sooners’ defense has given up 145.5 rushing yards per game (fourth-fewest in the Big 12).
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel: Before leaving with an upper-body injury in last week’s game against BYU, Gabriel completed 61.9% of his passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. This season, the redshirt senior QB has played well, completing 69.9% of his passes for 3,260 yards, 27 TDs, and five interceptions. Gabriel has also made some noise on the ground with 337 yards and 11 touchdowns. A healthy Gabriel makes the Sooners a tough team to beat weekly.
Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the link below and get your first bet matched up to $1,000!
TCU vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
The Sooners are looking to wrap up the regular season on a winning note as they try to get into the Big 12 title game. Oklahoma is 6-4 against the spread as a favorite this season but 4-4 ATS in conference games.
The Sooners didn’t cover the spread last week against BYU (+24.5) and are 1-4 ATS in their past five games. However, I’m not concerned about them covering this large spread, as TCU is 4-4 ATS in conference games. The Horned Frogs have aired the ball out over the last three games, averaging 353 passing yards per game.
TCU will be facing a Sooners’ defense that held BYU and West Virginia to under 200 passing yards in the last two games. With a healthy Gabriel and Jalil Farooq, the Sooners should score some points against a TCU defense that allows 24.1 points per game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.