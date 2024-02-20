TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 20 (Injury Status Key to Bet)
By Reed Wallach
TCU and Texas Tech each stand as fringe contenders in a loaded Big 12 conference and would love to pass the other on Tuesday night.
Texas Tech has battled some injuries of late, but will look to return home to find its form against TCU, who is fresh off a thrilling last-second road win against Kansas State over the weekend, but how should we handicap this weeknight rematch between two teams that played a thriller in Fort Worth on January 30th, a seven-point Horned Frogs win.
Here's our best bet for Tuesday's matchup:
TCU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Texas Tech vs. TCU Betting Trends
- TCU is 15-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas Tech is 11-13-1 ATS this season
- Texas Tech has gone OVER in 16 of 25 games this season
TCU vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 20th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- TCU Record: 18-7
- Texas Tech Record: 18-7
TCU vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
TCU
Micah Peavy: Peavy is off his best game of the season, scoring 26 points while grabbing six rebounds and tallying three blocks and three steals in the Horned Frogs' thrilling win against Kansas State over the weekend. Peavy is an elite defender who is starting to find his form on offense, hitting 40% of his threes in Big 12 play.
Texas Tech
Pop Isaacs: Isaacs scored 25 points in the first meeting between the two teams with nine assists, how does he follow that up in hopes of the Red Raiders getting a win? He is averaging a team-high 16 points but shooting 35% from the field.
TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
The key to this game is Red Raiders big man Warren Washington.
Texas Tech plays a short rotation to begin with, and Washington is the most impactful big on the roster. According to Hoop-Explorer, Texas Tech is scoring more than 12 points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor and allowing about four points fewer on defense. So, Washington is incredibly important.
On top of that, Washington is the team's best rim protector, which is huge against a rim-reliant TCU team that generates a ton of offense by putting pressure on the cup. Teams are shooting six percent worse at the rim when the seven-footer is on the floor.
Washington is a game-time decision for Texas Tech's game on Tuesday, and if he doesn't play, I'll pivot to the over between the two best three-point shooting teams in Big 12 play, but I'm holding out hope to lay the points with the home team if the Red Raiders have its big man on the floor.
