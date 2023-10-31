TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
How to bet Thursday night Big 12 action
By Reed Wallach
Texas Tech and TCU each come out of their respective BYE week to face off on Thursday night football.
Both teams have had to move through quarterbacks due to injury but will hope that some extra prep can give each offense some more stability on Thursday night. The Red Raiders are expected to get back former backup Behren Morton from a shoulder injury while the Horned Frogs will continue to start backup Josh Hoover.
TCU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Texas Tech vs. TCU Betting Trends
- TCU is 3-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas Tech is 3-5 ATS this season
- TCU is 0-1 ATS this season as an underdog
- TCU has gone UNDER in six of eight games this season
TCU vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 2nd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- TCU Record: 4-4
- Texas Tech Record: 3-5
TCU vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
TCU
Josh Hoover: Hoover has been hit-or-miss, struggling in the game he entered for injured starter Chandler Morris before tearing up BYU to the tune of 439 yards through the air with four passing touchdowns. However, he was shut down against Kansas State ahead of the Horned Frogs BYE, completing only 53% of his passes for 187 yards with one interception. Hoover will go up against a pedestrian Texas Tech pass defense that is right around the national average in EPA/Pass.
Texas Tech
Behren Morton: The Texas Tech passing offense has been nonexistent this season, mainly because the team has cycled through three quarterbacks due to injury. Morton presents upside but has been dealing with a sprained AC Joint that kept him out of the team's last game against BYU. Morton will hope to lift the Red Raiders offense that is 107th in EPA/Pass.
TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
It's tough to get a read on both of these teams given all the changes around the rosters due to injuries, but I think TCU is getting a bit too much credit here to be lined as a three-point road underdog.
Texas Tech has been able to run the ball effectively all season, ranking ninth in EPA/Rush, and will go up against a lackluster TCU defense that has struggled to limit opposing running games. We have seen the likes of West Virginia and Kansas State move the ball on the ground against the Horned Frogs effectively.
Both defenses have struggled relative to expectations all year, but the Red Raiders have been more impressive, in my opinion, edging out TCU in key metrics such as yards per play (41st vs. 53rd) and success rate (52nd vs. 71st).
These two have had a similar trajectory this season, falling short of lofty goals that last year set, but I believe that the home team is being underrated due to its quarterback injuries, and should get a nice bounce with a healthy Morton under center to get a win and cover.
