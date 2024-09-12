Teaser of the Week for NFL Week 2 (Target Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants)
It’s always exciting when the NFL season returns with the amount of ways to wager on the game. While straight bets and parlays are always popular, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total. For the teaser of the week, we’ll give out one two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers of 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5 to 8.5 points favorites are moved six points to less than field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5 - and 2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to anywhere from 7.5 to 8.5 point underdogs.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Teaser of the Week for NFL Week 2
- Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)/ New York Giants (+7.5)
We’ve already discussed why the New York Giants are worth an against the spread pick at +1.5 for when they visit the Washington Commanders in Week 2, so moving the spread another six points is advantageous.
Led by a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, you have to like your chances of the Giants hanging within a touchdown on the road. Daniel Jones and company were embarrassed by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 at home, but they have a perfect get-right matchup on deck against a Washington defense that was one of the worst units in the NFL last season and should be allowing points in droves all year long.
In Week 1, Tampa Bay did whatever it wanted against a Washington secondary that was last in the NFL in passing yards allowed last season. Tampa Bay scored on seven of its eight drives before taking knees at the end of its 37-20 victory.
The Giants are 3-0-1 straight up against the Commanders over the last two seasons and Brian Daboll’s ATS record (18-11-1) as an underdog is attractive for a teaser in Week 2.
Everyone watched the Ravens lose by a toenail in Week 1 against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore went toe-to-toe on the road against the favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy for the third straight year and should take out the frustration of a near upset by thrashing a Raiders team that is below average in many key areas.
The recipe for the Raiders to pull off an upset against Baltimore would be to control the time of possession and keep the reigning Most Valuable Player off the field. Las Vegas shouldn’t be able to do that with a sub-par rushing attack of Zamir White and Alexander Mattison, a tandem that combined for just 63 yards on 18 attempts in Week 1. Gardner Minshew was average in a Week 1 loss to the Chargers (25-of-33 for 257 yards), but if he has to throw 30-plus times against an above-average Baltimore defense, this game could get out of hand.
One scary element for Baltimore in this matchup is its patchwork offensive line going up against Maxx Crosby and the Raiders’ defensive line. Jackson can elude pass-rushers and make plays with his legs, though, as he ran for 122 yards in the loss to Kansas City.
Baltimore was focused all offseason for an AFC Championship rematch against Kansas City and that focus should carry over to a bounce-back spot vs. a Raiders squad that should be fighting to stay out of the cellar of the AFC West.
