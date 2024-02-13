Tee Higgins Next Team Odds (Bengals Favored, Chiefs Sneaky Dark Horse to Land Star WR)
Taking a look at the latest odds for Tee Higgins' next team in the 2024 season. Will the Bengals keep their star wideout?
By Peter Dewey
The NFL offseason is upon us, and oddsmakers are already giving us a chance to bet on the destination of players that are set to hit free agency.
One of those players is star receiver Tee Higgins, who could be franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, but also could enter free agency after an injury-riddled 2023 season.
Higgins -- a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- was limited to just 12 games in the 2023 season due to rib and hamstring injuries. He finished the campaign with a career-low 42 catches for just 656 yards and five touchdowns.
Still, Higgins will likely be one of the biggest names in the receiver market this offseason, and it's possible that he could get traded even if he's franchise tagged.
Here's where the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook think Higgins could land in the 2024 season:
Tee Higgins Next Team Odds
- Cincinnati Bengals: -175
- Tennessee Titans: +550
- Carolina Panthers: +850
- New England Patriots: +1200
- Chicago Bears: +1200
- Kansas City Chiefs: +1400
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +1400
- Arizona Cardinals: +1800
- Atlanta Falcons: +1800
- New York Giants: +2500
Bengals Favored to Keep Tee Higgins in 2024 Season
The Bengals could always franchise tag Higgins, which they will likely do to at least give themselves a chance to trade the star wideout in the offseason.
Since Cincy can -- and likely will tag Higgins -- it is an overwhelming favorite in this market.
Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd are one of the best receiving groups in the NFL, so it's hard to see Cincy willingly breaking that up without getting something in return for Higgins.
Kansas City Chiefs Are Dark Horse for Tee Higgins
Could the Chiefs make a move for the Bengals wideout?
It would be a massivepower move, as the Chiefs need an elite target to pair with Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce on offense. The team dealt with a lot of drop issues between Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this past season -- yet it still won the Super Bowl.
Imagine Patrick Mahomes with a weapon like Higgins on the outside? The rest of the league would be in trouble. Kansas City could free up some cap space by moving on from MVS, restructuring Mahomes' deal or letting some players (like Chris Jones) walk in free agency.
Carolina Panthers in Play for Tee Higgins?
There's no doubt that the Panthers need to get quarterback Bryce Young some more help, and getting a true No. 1 in Higgins would certainly go a long way.
Carolina went into last season with an underwhelming receiving corps of Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr. and Jonathan Mingo. It's no secret that Young struggled in part because of his lack of weapons.
