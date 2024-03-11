Tee Higgins Next Team Odds: Where Could Bengals Star Land After Trade Request?
Breaking down some potential options for Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins in the trade market this offseason.
By Peter Dewey
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins made major waves on Monday, as he reportedly requested a trade from the team this offseason.
Higgins was franchise tagged by the Bengals, but he hasn't had any long-term contract talks with the team since March of last year. That led to Higgins looking to move on to a new team.
Rib and hamstring injuries limited Higgins in the 2023 season, but he's still one of the best deep-ball and red-zone threats in the NFL.
The Bengals could opt to keep Higgins -- since they tagged him -- but it's also possible that the team trades him to recoup some draft capital.
While there aren't odds for Higgins' next team since he's currently with Cincy, we can look at his odds from before the franchise tag to narrow down some trade destinations.
If you want to bet on the next team that Tee Higgins will play for, make sure to download DraftKings! New users that sign up with the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets if they simply place a $5 wager!
Before he was franchise tagged, Higgins was still heavily favored to remain in Cincy with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans listed as the top teams for his next destination.
Do those teams look to trade for Higgins now? It's quite possible.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina was the worst team in the NFL last season, and the team lacked any weapons on the outside for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Now, Higgins could be an option to give Young a true No. 1 receiver in his second NFL season. Carolina doesn't have a ton of draft capital to trade, but the price for Higgins may not be much since he's on the tag.
Kansas City Chiefs
This would be crazy, wouldn't it?
The Chiefs have some salary cap issues -- and it's hard to see Cincy wanting to trade Higgins here -- but after Kansas City released Marquez Valdes-Scantling, there is room to bring in a receiver.
The Chiefs lacked consistent production at receiver behind rookie Rashee Rice, so it's possible the team looks to extend this Super Bowl run by getting an elite option on the outside.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee has been looking for a No. 1 receiver since it traded AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. While DeAndre Hopkins was solid last season, he's aging, and Higgins may be the better fit long term for quarterback Will Levis.
Prior to Higgins getting tagged, the Titans were the most likely destination for Higgins if he left Cincy.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.