Temple vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 4
Breaking down the odds, betting trends, key injuries, and best bet prediction for Sunday's college basketball action between Temple and Tulane.
The Temple Owls are spiraling. They've lost six-straight games in the AAC including an overtime heartbreaker to East Carolina last Sunday. Tulane has also struggled of late, losing three in a row.
Both teams will use today's game to try to snap out of their losing streak and find some level of momentum heading into the final month of the regular season.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bet.
Temple vs. Tulane odds, spread, and total
Temple vs. Tulane betting trends
- Temple is 2-11-1 ATS in its last 14 games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in Temple's last 11 games
- Tulane is 10-5 ATS in the last 15 games vs. Temple
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Tulane's last five games
- Tulane is 11-3 straight up in its last 14 home games
Temple vs. Tulane how to watch
- Date: Sunday, February 4
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Temple Record: 8-13 (1-7 in AAC)
- Tulane Record: 12-9 (3-6 in AAC)
Temple vs. Tulane key players to watch
Temple
Jordan Riley: The Owls need to let Jordan Riley cook. He's coming off a 20-point performance against East Carolina and has been by far the better shooter on this team despite Hysier Milley taking the majority of shots. Miller has a field goal percentage of 34.2%. The Owls have no chance of success if they keep letting him shoot. Give the ball to Riley early and often.
Tulane
Kevin Cross: Tulane's forward is its best weapon. He's averaging 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 53% from the field. When he gets going and starts playing as well as he can play, the Green Wave is a tough team for any school to beat.
Temple vs. Tulane prediction and pick
Both teams have similar numbers defensively, but Tulane is the far superior offensive team. The Green Wave ranks 22nd in the country in effective field goal percentage, and now they get to take on a Temple team that ranks 252nd. On the road, the Owls have an eFG% of just 43%, truly one of the worst marks in the nation.
Sometimes, teams who are much better than their opponents can get into trouble if they run into turnover issues. That won't happen to the Green Wave, who are 30th in turnovers per possession.
I don't see how the Owls can stay competitive in this game, so I'll lay the points with Tulane.
