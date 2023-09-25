Temple vs. Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Which team can start it AAC play with a win?
By Reed Wallach
Temple and Tulsa each enter AAC play at 2-2 and hope to push up the ladder of conference play and contend for a bowl game in 2023.
Tulsa is a home favorite after upsetting Northern Illinois on the road in Week 4, but is this number a bit inflated for the Golden Hurricane against a Temple offense that struggled against Power Five competition, but may be better equipped against similar competition?
Here are the odds and our best bet for this AAC opener:
Temple vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread and Total
Tulsa vs. Temple Betting Trends
- Temple is 1-3 against the spread (ATS)
- Temple is 0-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Tulsa is 2-2 ATS this season
- Tulsa is 0-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Both team have gone UNDER in three of four games
Tulsa vs. Temple How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Chapman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Temple Record: 2-2
- Tulsa Record: 2-2
Temple vs. Tulsa Key Players to Watch
Temple
EJ Warner: Warner struggled against two Power Five defenses, holding down his numbers, but he must be smarter with the ball. According to PFF, Warner has four big time throws to nine turnover worthy plays so far this season. Can the drop in competition help him find a rhyhtm and get this Temple offense on track?
Tulsa
Anthony Watkins: Tulsa has had a revolving door at quarterback, and the team has tried to implement a run-first approach, led by Watkins and Jordan Ford. Watkins has 56 carries on 4.61 yards per carry for the team.
Temple vs. Tulsa Prediction and Pick
I believe Temple is a better team than Tulsa and am interested in grabbing the Owls as a road underdog on a short week.
Tulsa has had a ton of bounces go its way, generating eight turnovers already this season, offsetting its injuries at quarterback and lack of a viable offense. We'll see if preseason starter Braylon Braxton returns from an ankle injury, but Cardwell Williams has started in his place for the Golden Hurricane and has totaled six touchdowns with six interceptions and a fumble.
Despite winning at Northern Illinois last week, Tulsa was outgained on a yards per play perspective, and I believe the team will be fighting to stay close to Temple as well, who can benefit from facing a Group of Five defense.
Warner must be smarter with the ball, and while Tulsa has generated turnovers this season, I believe that Temple's struggles can be attributed to facing two stingy defenses. This could be a breakout game for the second year starter.
I think Tulsa's outright upset as a four-point underdog is inflating this point spread and giving us value on the team with a better defense and quarterback to pull an upset on Thursday night.
