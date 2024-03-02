Tennessee vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Saturday, March 2
No. 4 Tennessee and No. 14 Alabama are tied atop the SEC, each holding a 12-3 record in conference play. Now, the two teams face-off on Saturday night with first place on the line.
The Volunteers got the better of the Crimson Tide, beating them by a final score of 91-71 on their home court back on January 20. Can Tennessee mimic that success in Tuscaloosa tonight? That's what I am to find out in this article.
Tennessee vs. Alabama odds, spread, and total
Tennessee vs. Alabama betting trends
- Tennessee is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- Tennessee is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Alabama
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Tennessee's last five games played in March
- Alabama is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games
- The OVER is 7-0 in Alabama's last seven games
- The UNDER is 10-1 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams
- Alabama has won nine straight games at home
Tennessee vs. Alabama how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Tennessee record: 22-6 (12-3 in SEC)
- Alabama record: 20-8 (12-3 in SEC)
Tennessee vs. Alabama key players to watch
Tennessee
Dalton Knecht: Tennessee's offense goes through Dalton Knecht. He averaged 20.8 points per game this season while shooting 48.2% from the field. He's also coming off a 39-point performance against Auburn and he scored 25 points in the Volunteers' 91-71 win against Alabama in January. He is the obvious key to victory for Tennessee today.
Alabama
Mark Sears: Today's game is going to once again be a battle of guards between Dalton Knecht and Mark Sears. Sears is averaging 20.6 points per game and despite scoring 22 points against Tennessee in the previous meeting, Knecht and the Vols came out victorious. He'll have to win the battle this time around in order to give Alabama the edge.
Tennessee vs, Alabama prediction and pick
Like I just wrote above, the story of the game is going to be the battle between the two guards in this game, Knecht and Sears. Knehct came out on top in the previous meeting and there's no reason to think he won't come out on top again today.
Another key to victory is the perimeter defenses for both teams. Tennessee kept Alabama to shooting just 19% from beyond the arc in the first meeting and as a whole, the Vols rank 40th in opponent three-point field goal percentage this season. Alabama ranks 79th in that stat.
I think the value lies with Tennessee in this spot. This is a battle of juggernauts and I feel a lot more comfortable betting on the side that's getting three points as opposed to the side that's laying over three points.
