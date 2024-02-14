Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Valentine’s Day (Volunteers Bounce Back)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Tennessee-Arkansas.
No. 8 Tennessee is coming off its worst performance of the season in an 85-69 road loss to Texas A&M on the road. It was the first time the Volunteers have lost by double digits this season and they’ll look to bounce back in Fayetteville on Wednesday night.
Arkansas’ hot start to the season (9-4 in non-conference) didn’t last once SEC play rolled around. The Razorbacks are just 3-7 in league play, but have won two of their last three games, most recently pulling out a 78-75 win over Georgia at home on Saturday. Can Tennessee bounce back as a big favorite on the road?
Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas odds, spread and total
Tennessee vs. Arkansas betting trends
- Tennessee is 10-12-1 ATS this season
- Arkansas is 6-17 ATS this season
- Tennessee is 9-9-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Arkansas is 3-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 14-9 in Tennessee games this season
- The OVER is 15-7-1 in Arkansas games this season
Tennessee vs. Arkansas how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Tennessee record: 17-6 (6-3 SEC)
- Arkansas record: 12-11 (3-7 SEC)
Tennessee vs. Arkansas key players to watch
Tennessee
Josiah-Jordan James: Virtually out of nowhere, James went for a season-high 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting in Tennessee’s big 103-92 road win over Kentucky Feb. 3. He hasn’t been able to build off that performance, though, scoring just 12 points over the last two games. James has attempted three shots or less in five of the last seven games and has grabbed five rebounds or less five times in that stretch. What will Tennessee get out of the 6-foot-6 senior guard on Wednesday?
Arkansas
El Ellis: The 6-foot-3 senior guard was Arkansas’ leading scorer on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 13. Ellis finished with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, knocking down three 3-pointers, to help Arkansas get past Georgia. He added 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals over a season-high 37 minutes. He’s now played 30-plus minutes three times in the last five games.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas prediction and pick
When you’re backing a road favorite, one of the biggest factors is motivation. With Tennessee on Wednesday, motivation won’t be a factor with the Volunteers coming off their first double-digit loss since Feb. 18 of last season.
After an abysmal night when Tennessee allowed Texas A&M to shoot 46.7% from the field and nearly 40% from beyond the arc, the Volunteers’ defense, which is ranked No. 6 in KenPom, should lead the way against an Arkansas offense that is No. 206 in effective field goal percentage, No. 258 in 3-point shooting and is last in the SEC in offensive rebounding.
Arkansas has been great to the over (15-7-1) this season, but it hasn’t been because of its offense. The Razorbacks’ defense doesn’t produce takeaways (No. 307 in turnover percentage) and are No. 277 in the nation in defending the perimeter. Tennessee’s offense, which is No. 15 in KenPom, should get whatever it wants against an Arkansas defense that is No. 13 in the SEC in scoring, giving up 77.8 points per game. Tennessee storms back on Valentine’s Day. Lay the points.
PICK: Tennessee -8.5
