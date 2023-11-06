Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
Can the Tigers rebound after a tough loss to Georgia last weekend?
By Jovan Alford
The No. 14-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will look to win their third straight game on Saturday against the No. 16-ranked Missouri Tigers. The Volunteers had a break from SEC play last week as they dominated the UConn Huskies 59-3.
However, Tennessee will jump back into it against Missouri, which saw its two-game win streak snapped by the Georgia Bulldogs last week. It should be a great game between two teams fighting for second place in the SEC East and trying to improve bowl-bid chances.
Here are the odds and our best bet for Tennessee vs. Missouri:
Missouri vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Tennessee is 4-1 ATS in their last five games against Missouri
- Missouri is 2-3 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 5-2 in Missouri’s last seven games
Tennessee vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- How to Watch (TV): N/A
- Tennessee Record: 7-2
- Missouri Record: 7-2
Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
Tennessee
Jaylen Wright: The junior running back is coming off his second-straight game with 100 or more rushing yards. Wright had 113 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the Vols’ 59-3 win over UConn.
The 5-foot-11 running back has scored a touchdown in three out of his last five games and ran for 100-plus yards four times over that span. Wright will try to replicate that performance against Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers’ run defense has been solid this season, only allowing 114.1 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry.
Missouri
Luther Burden III: Burden III is having an exceptional year for Missouri and is one of the best wide receivers in college football. The sophomore receiver didn’t do a ton of damage against Georgia last week (three receptions for 53 yards) but still found a way to score his seventh receiving touchdown.
For the Tigers to win on Saturday, they will need a breakout game from Burden, as the Vols have the best run defense in the SEC, only allowing 97.3 yards per game.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
The Tigers are coming off a tough loss to Georgia last week, but they cannot hang their heads because the Volunteers are on their way. Missouri has had a great season up to this point and played well at home (4-1). Their only loss was against LSU on Oct. 7. Meanwhile, Tennessee is 1-2 on the road as they lost to Florida and Alabama by double-digits.
In both losses, the Volunteers got carved up on the ground, and now they have to face Cody Schrader, who’s been excellent for Missouri. Saturday’s game will likely come down to the wire, with the Tigers getting the job done at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change