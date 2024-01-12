Texans vs. Browns Best Same-Game Parlay for Wild Card Weekend
Super Wild Card Weekend will begin with a late-afternoon Saturday showdown between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.
In this article, we're going to have some fun with a Same Game Parlay. Let's celebrate the start of the playoffs with a fun little parlay.
Same Game Parlay for Browns vs. Texans
- Texans alternate spread +3.5
- Jerome Ford UNDER 42.5 rushing yards
- Joe Flacco 300+ passing yards
- Nico Collins 80+ receiving yards
Parlay odds: +992
Texans alternate spread +3.5
If you read or listened to this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", you know that I like the Texans to cover the spread this weekend. With that being said, I wish the spread was across the magic number of three, so for the sake of the parlay, we're going to do exactly that and bring it up from +2.5 to +3.5 in favor of the Texans.
Jerome Ford UNDER 42.5 rushing yards
The Texans' secondary has some issues, but they boast one of the best-run defenses in the NFL. They finished the season ranking second in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 3.5 yards per rush. They also rank sixth in opponent rush EPA and first in opponent rush success rate.
As a cherry on top, Ford ran 15 times for a measly 25 yards in the Browns' Week 16 game against the Texans, averaging just 1.67 yards per carry. I'll take the UNDER on his rushing total on Saturday afternoon.
Joe Flacco 300+ passing yards
As I stated above, the Texans have some issues in the secondary. They allowed 7.0 yards per pass attempt this season, which was the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. We also have to remember that Joe Flacco threw for a blistering 368 passing yards against the Texans just a few weeks ago.
I'm going to bet on him to surpass 300 yards once again, which he has managed to do in four straight games.
Nico Collins 80+ receiving yards
The Texans receiving core is banged up, but Nico Collins announced to the football world in Week 18 that he can single-handedly take over a game when he racked up 195 receiving yards against the Colts. He's now averaging 86.5 receiving yards per game this season so as long as he hits his season average, we're going to cash this leg of the parlay.
