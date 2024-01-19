Texans vs. Ravens Best Same-Game Parlay for NFL Divisional Round
The red-hot Texans have already won outright as an underdog in the playoffs. Can C.J. Stroud and company upset the top-seeded Ravens?
C.J. Stroud is the favorite to be named the NFL Rookie of the Year this season and for good reason. Stroud, along with first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, helped rebuild Houston this season. The Texans soared over their projected win total (6.5) and won the AFC South before beating the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the AFC playoffs.
Now, the Texans are up against the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, which cruised to a 13-4 record behind MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Can Houston hang as 9.5-point underdogs in Baltimore?
Here’s a deep dive into the props for Saturday’s divisional round contest and a same-game parlay to consider.
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay
- C.J. Stroud 275+ passing yards
- Isaiah Likely anytime touchdown scorer
- Gus Edwards 40+ rushing yards
Same Game Parlay Odds: +700
C.J. Stroud 275+ passing yards
Stroud has come up big in clutch moments for the Texans this season and is coming off a 274-yard, three-touchdown performance in Houston’s win over Cleveland in the first round. That was with a positive game script, too, limiting Stroud’s attempts as Houston built a big lead in the second half with back-to-back pick-sixes of Joe Flacco.
As a 9.5-point underdog to Baltimore, Stroud should be airing it out more in comeback mode if the mighty Ravens were to build a double-digit cushion.
Baltimore is No. 1 in the NFL in sacks, too, which could leave Houston in third-and-long and needing to get chunks of yards in a hurry. Stroud’s passing prop is below 240 yards, but take a chance with a plus-money payout for the Rookie of the Year favorite to air it out early and often on Saturday to start your same-game parlay.
Isaiah Likely anytime TD
The Ravens were hopeful that Pro-Bowl tight end Mark Andrews would be healthy enough to return for the playoffs after suffering an ankle injury in November that knocked him out for the remainder of the regular season. That’s not the case as Baltimore is not expected to activate Andrews, who has been Jackson’s favorite target, especially in the red zone.
That title now belongs to Likely, who caught five touchdowns over his last five games. Take him to find the end zone on Saturday.
Gus Edwards 40+ rushing yards
Dalvin Cook was signed to the 53-man roster, but Edwards is still the bell-cow back for the Ravens, setting career-highs in carries (198), rushing yards (810) and touchdowns (13).
Edwards’ rushing yardage prop is 52.5 and will have a significant role on a Baltimore offense that is averaging over 30 points per game at home this season. Slide Edwards’ rushing yardage down to 40+ against a Houston defense that is sixth in the NFL against the run. Edwards averaged four yards per carry against the Texans in Week 1 and ran for 40-plus yards in 12 of 17 games this season.
